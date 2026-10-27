Tottenham need to offer at least €25-30 million to sign Otavio after scouting trips

Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping a close eye on one of Brazil’s most promising young goalkeepers, with scouting trips providing the club with a detailed look at his rapid development.

TEAMtalk state that Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have both sent scouts to watch Cruzeiro goalkeeper Otavio, while Napoli, Porto and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the 20-year-old.

Otavio has emerged as Cruzeiro’s first-choice goalkeeper after taking his opportunity when veteran Cassio suffered an injury. His performances in the Brazilian top flight and continental competition have subsequently pushed him onto the radar of clubs across Europe.

Forest went further than Tottenham during the summer, making an approach worth around €13 million, but Cruzeiro rejected the proposal and refused to enter serious discussions. Spurs are now among the clubs assessing whether the Brazilian could eventually become a long-term option between the posts.

Cruzeiro set a €25-30 million starting point

Cruzeiro have taken steps to ensure they remain in a strong negotiating position. Otavio signed a contract extension in August that runs until 2031 and includes a €100 million release clause for foreign clubs. That figure is not necessarily what interested clubs will have to pay as an offer in the region of €25-30 million would be required before Cruzeiro consider serious negotiations.

Tottenham’s interest is therefore unlikely to result in a bargain deal. The club will have to decide whether Otavio’s potential justifies such an investment, particularly with several European competitors monitoring the same player. However, with Antonin Kinsky not being consistent since joining Tottenham, they need an alternative.

His development has accelerated quickly and Otavio has produced a series of impressive performances for Cruzeiro, while his shot-stopping, distribution and composure when playing out from the back have attracted particular attention.

His progress has also been rewarded at international level. The goalkeeper received his first senior Brazil call-up and subsequently made his debut in a friendly against Australia, further strengthening his reputation outside South America.

Spurs should watch the development and not just the price

Tottenham’s interest makes sense because modern goalkeeping demands far more than simply stopping shots. A goalkeeper has to contribute to the first phase of possession, remain comfortable when pressed and make quick decisions when defending space behind the defensive line.

Otavio appears to possess several of those qualities already, but the jump from Brazilian football to the Premier League would still be substantial. His ability to deal with crosses, aerial pressure and the speed of English attacks would need careful assessment. That makes the scouting work particularly important and Tottenham should not be rushing into a €25-30 million investment simply because his potential is obvious.

However, his age, international breakthrough and long-term contract suggest Cruzeiro will only become more difficult to negotiate with if his development continues. If Spurs genuinely believe he can become a top-level European goalkeeper, waiting too long could prove considerably more expensive.