Chelsea rival Manchester United, Barcelona in Ruud Nijstad chase.

Ruud Nijstad is quickly becoming one of the most closely watched young defenders in Europe, with his emergence at FC Twente drawing interest from several major clubs.

TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring the 18-year-old centre-back, while Barcelona have also maintained a strong interest in his development. Nijstad has established himself as a regular for Twente in the Eredivisie, with his imposing 6ft 3in frame, left-footed profile and composure in possession making him an attractive option for clubs looking for a modern central defender.

Manchester United’s interest comes as they continue to assess their longer-term defensive options. With Harry Maguire in the twilight of his career and Lisandro Martinez facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford after his recent outburst, the Red Devils need at least one new centre-back.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the teenager, having recognised the potential of a player who has already adapted to senior football at such a young age. However, with Chelsea having a stacked central defensive unit, Nijstad may become part of a crowded setup. The competition, however, extends well beyond England.

Barcelona already have a head start in the race

Barcelona’s interest could prove particularly significant given their previous efforts to bring Nijstad to Catalonia. The Spanish giants have maintained contact with the player’s situation and sporting director Deco has already travelled to the Netherlands for discussions. An earlier approach was rejected by Twente, but Barcelona have not abandoned their interest and could return with another proposal.

Nijstad has previously spoken positively about the prospect of playing for Barcelona, while the opportunity to develop alongside established defenders at the club would make the move particularly attractive. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also understood to have watched the defender, while Brentford, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton, and Sunderland have all checked on his progress.

Twente, though, remain in control. Nijstad signed a new contract until 2029 in June, and technical director Erik ten Hag is determined to protect his development. The Eredivisie club are not currently expected to entertain a January departure and would prefer to retain him until at least summer 2027.

Chelsea cannot afford to wait too long

Barcelona’s position arguably makes this a more intriguing race than a straightforward Premier League battle. Nijstad’s left-footedness is particularly valuable. Elite clubs increasingly want centre-backs who can progress the ball from deep, step into midfield and help create numerical advantages during build-up. His physical profile gives him another dimension, but his ability to remain composed in possession could ultimately determine how high his ceiling is.

For Manchester United and Chelsea, the attraction is obvious. They could potentially secure a long-term defensive asset before his value reaches another level. Barcelona, meanwhile, can offer a development pathway built around possession and technical refinement. His age profile means the Dutchman can create a long-term partnership with Pau Cubarsi.

Twente’s refusal to sell in January could actually benefit Nijstad as another season of regular football may sharpen his game before the inevitable bidding war arrives in 2027. The key question is whether Chelsea or Manchester United can convince him to choose England over Barcelona when the opportunity finally comes.