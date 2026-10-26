Tottenham join race to sign Marcus Rashford after Everton talks as price drops.

Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United future is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, with a growing group of Premier League clubs assessing the possibility of signing the England international in January.

According to Hooligan Soccer, Everton have already opened discussions over a potential move, but they are not alone. Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race, while Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are also understood to be monitoring the 28-year-old.

The biggest development, however, could be Manchester United’s changing stance. The club are reportedly prepared to listen to offers of around £30 million, a significant reduction from the £42 million valuation previously attached to Rashford. That change could turn a long-running question over his future into a genuine January transfer battle.

Everton talks underway as Spurs enter the picture

Everton have held preliminary discussions regarding Rashford as they look to strengthen their attacking options. Their interest is understandable after a frustrating summer recruitment campaign left them short of established firepower, particularly a striker.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could offer Rashford an entirely different proposition. The North London club are among several sides keeping tabs on his situation, with his ability to operate from either flank or through the middle making him an attractive squad option.

Manchester United are now said to be willing to sanction a departure for around £30 million, having previously sought approximately £42 million. The reduction reflects Rashford’s inconsistent form and diminished standing at Old Trafford, but it could also make him considerably more attractive to potential buyers. His pace, finishing ability and Premier League experience mean there should be no shortage of interest if United formally make him available.

Tottenham could be the most intriguing destination

Of all the clubs linked with Rashford, Tottenham may offer the most interesting footballing fit. The winger has looked at his best when attacking space rather than being asked to patiently break down deep defensive blocks. Spurs’ emphasis on quicker transitions could therefore suit him, particularly if the manager can restore the confidence and decisiveness that once made him one of England’s most dangerous attackers.

There is also an important financial calculation as at £30 million, Rashford would represent a considerably smaller gamble than he would have done at his previous valuation. For a player with his Premier League experience, that is a price several clubs could realistically consider.

Everton may be able to offer him a more prominent role, but Tottenham could offer something different: the opportunity to remain at a club with ambitions of competing near the top of the table. We cannot write Rashford off simply because his Manchester United career appears to be approaching its conclusion. A change of environment could be precisely what he needs.

If Manchester United genuinely accept around £30 million, the question may no longer be whether Rashford leaves Old Trafford, but which Premier League club can convince him that it is the right place to revive his career.