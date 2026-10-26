Javier Aguirre pushing Valencia to sign Largie Ramazani

Newly appointed Valencia boss Javier Aguirre has urged the struggling La Liga club to sign Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani.

Valencia manager Javier Aguirre is pushing the club to sign Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani in January, with the Belgian winger among three targets identified to strengthen the squad during the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Valencia are exploring potential moves for Ramazani, Anthony Martial, and Edson Alvarez as Aguirre looks to improve his attacking and midfield options for the second half of the 2026/27 campaign.

Ramazani could return to the Mestalla

Ramazani has emerged as an appealing option because of his versatility and previous experience at Mestalla. The 25-year-old winger’s parent club is Leeds United, but he is currently on loan at Burnley, meaning Valencia would need to negotiate with both English clubs to secure his services midway through the season.

The winger is no stranger to Valencia, having represented the club during the 2015/16 season. He scored six goals and bagged two assists in 31 official appearances during that spell, and his familiarity with the club could make a return an attractive proposition for all parties after he pushed to return to the Mestalla in the summer.

His previous experience at Mestalla, combined with recent form at Burnley, makes him an attractive option for Aguirre’s attacking strategy. Ramazani has also shown encouraging signs since joining Burnley on loan in the summer. He has featured in nine Championship matches, accumulating 639 minutes and contributing to three goals.

His ability to operate on either flank will give Aguirre greater tactical flexibility. However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. The agreement between Leeds and Burnley reportedly includes a conditional purchase obligation clause which depends on the number of appearances Ramazani makes.

Valencia would therefore need Burnley to agree to an early termination of the loan before pursuing a permanent move. Leeds reportedly value the Belgian winger at around €8 million, while the Spanish club are hoping to negotiate a deal closer to €5 million.

The difference in valuation may impede negotiations, but first the Clarets will need to give the green light for the negotiations to move forward. Valencia’s reported interest in Martial and Alvarez suggests Aguirre wants reinforcements across multiple areas of the pitch as he looks to reshape the squad as per his needs.