Javier Aguirre pushing Valencia to sign Edson Alvarez

Javier Aguirre is pushing Valencia to sign Edson Alvarez in January to strengthen the squad for the rest of the season.

As reported by Fichajes, Alvarez could be the subject of interest from Valencia, with newly appointed manager Javier Aguirre expected to push for the signing. Los Che are in a precarious position in La Liga, and the former Mexico manager wants the West Ham star as an option to strengthen his midfield.

Valencia have endured a terrible start to the new season, recording one win, three draws and six defeats, which has left them 19th in the table. The team needs a major push to escape the relegation zone immediately, and newly appointed manager Javier Aguirre is already making plans.

The former Mexico national team manager was appointed in late September, and while the team has yet to enjoy a wave of positive results, he is demanding key changes. That includes requests for the club to bring in players who can improve the squad, with Aguirre specifically seeking experienced additions.

A recent report stated that he wants to sign Anthony Martial in an out-of-window Bosman move, and now the former Mexico boss wants Edson Alvarez. Since his €38 million move to West Ham from Ajax, the Mexican international midfielder has not managed to establish himself as a guaranteed starter, and he spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce.

Why should Valencia pursue Edson Alvarez?

Like Valencia, Alvarez has also had a difficult start since returning to West Ham, with the midfielder unable to force his way into Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans. He has made only one appearance, in the EFL Cup, and is yet to play a single minute in the Championship, with the midfielder now clearly viewed as a backup to other midfielders.

Aguirre, on the other hand, knows Alvarez from their time together with the Mexico national team, where the midfielder has been a regular. The need to strengthen Valencia’s midfield has led Aguirre to consider players he knows well, and the West Ham midfielderis certainly one of them.

Alvarez’s ability to play in midfield as well as central defence makes him a key target, with Valencia now reportedly planning a loan move. They could explore the idea of inserting an option to buy, as long as the figure is below €6 million.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham are willing to take a major loss on their €38 million investment in the player, although his current status suggests he may not be needed. The Hammers have received plenty of interest in Alvarez, including reported links to Olympiacos. However, he may now have a chance to reunite with former Mexico manager Aguirre, and a move to Spain could appeal to the West Ham midfielder.