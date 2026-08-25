Olympiacos submit offer to sign Edson Alvarez

Olympiacos have tabled an offer to sign West Ham United wantaway star Edson Alvarez before the end of the transfer window.

West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez has become a top target for Olympiacos as they look to bolster their midfield before the window closes.

According to Sky Sports, Olympiacos have turned their attention towards Alvarez and have tabled a loan offer after encountering difficulties with other midfield targets. Talks with Toulouse over Cristian Casseres have stalled, while Racing Santander are demanding around £10 million plus add-ons for Gustavo Puerta.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who has two years remaining on his West Ham contract, has fallen increasingly out of favour at the club. Former club Ajax and Spanish outfit Real Sociedad have both shown interest, but neither club has progressed beyond initial contact.

Alvarez joined West Ham from Ajax in 2023 and initially established himself in midfield, but his role diminished in his second season. A loan to Fenerbahce last season failed to revive his form, as an ankle injury limited him to just 18 appearances.

With West Ham now playing in the EFL Championship following their relegation, moving Alvarez on could make sense from both a sporting and financial perspective. The Mexican midfielder’s reduced role has made him surplus, while freeing up his wages could provide valuable room to manoeuvre.

Olympiacos are looking for an upgrade in midfield

Olympiacos, meanwhile, already have several defensive midfield options but believe Alvarez could offer an upgrade in quality. The former Ajax midfielder’s experience at the highest level and international pedigree would make him an important addition to their squad.

The Greek giants are therefore hoping a loan arrangement can be reached, although the structure of any potential deal will need to be negotiated with West Ham. For the 103-cap Mexican international, another move could provide an opportunity to rebuild his career after a difficult period.

Edson Alvarz’s time at Fenerbahce was disrupted by injury, while his position at West Ham has become increasingly precarious. Olympiacos have already tabled their proposal; the coming days will reveal whether the Hammers and the midfielder are open to a temporary switch to Greece.