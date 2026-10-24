Eberechi Eze happy at Arsenal, wants to fight for club future

Eberechi Eze’s first full season at Arsenal has not gone entirely to plan, but the England international has no intention of walking away from the challenge at the Emirates.

Per Football Insider, the 28-year-old remains happy in North London and is determined to fight for his place under Mikel Arteta, despite increasing scrutiny over his performances and limited Premier League starts. Eze has started only one of Arsenal’s opening seven league matches, and that appearance ended at half-time against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

However, his situation has looked considerably brighter in Europe, where he has found the net against both Lille and Bayern Munich. Football Insider claim that Eze remains confident he can make a significant contribution to Arsenal and is not currently concerned about his lack of regular league football.

Eze looking to change his Arsenal fortunes

The contrast with his final season at Crystal Palace remains striking as Eze produced 26 goal contributions in 43 appearances during his last campaign at Selhurst Park, while his first Arsenal season brought 15 in 52 games. That drop in production has inevitably prompted questions over his future and whether Arteta has found the best role for him.

Eze has struggled to reproduce the individual explosiveness that made him such a dangerous player at Palace, particularly within an Arsenal side built around highly structured attacking patterns. Yet his recent Champions League performances offer encouragement.

After scoring against Lille, Eze came off the bench against Bayern to replace the injured Bukayo Saka and again found the net. The latest assessment was that the Englishman remains happy at Arsenal and believes he has plenty more to offer but for now, his focus is on converting those European opportunities into a stronger claim for regular Premier League involvement.

Eze needs a defined role at Arsenal

Eze’s problem is less about ability and more about finding his natural rhythm inside Arsenal’s system. At Palace, he was often the player trusted to receive the ball, carry it forward and create something when the structure broke down. Arsenal offer a very different environment. There are established patterns, multiple attacking options and considerably less freedom for one player to dominate possession.

That does not mean Eze cannot succeed. In fact, his ability to carry the ball through midfield could become particularly valuable against teams that sit deep. Arteta simply needs to identify the moments when the English playmaker’s improvisation adds something rather than disrupts Arsenal’s structure.

The Bayern goal may therefore prove more important than the goal itself. It gives Eze evidence that he can still influence major matches and provides Arteta with a reason to keep experimenting.

Eze should not be written off yet as Arsenal paid heavily for his talent, and his best football is still potentially ahead of him. But he now needs to turn flashes of quality into sustained performances before competition for places makes his path significantly harder.