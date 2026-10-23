Tottenham join Newcastle United in Luis Suarez race

The Premier League’s interest in Luis Suarez is growing.

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged alongside Newcastle United as potential suitors for the Sporting CP striker as per Fichajes.

The 28-year-old Colombian has become one of the most productive forwards in Portuguese football, combining his domestic goalscoring record with an increasingly impressive Champions League campaign. His form has naturally attracted attention from England, although there is currently no confirmation that Tottenham have made a formal offer.

Suarez’s numbers explain the growing interest. He scored 38 goals across all competitions in 2025/26 and has continued to produce during the current campaign, taking his overall tally to 12 goal contributions this season.

Tottenham join Newcastle in Luis Suarez race

Suarez’s European performances have further strengthened his profile as he reached seven Champions League goals for Sporting in October, becoming the club’s leading scorer in the competition, before adding another two goals in the 3-2 defeat to LASK on October 21.

That consistency has placed him firmly on the radar of Premier League clubs. Newcastle have already been linked with the forward, while Nottingham Forest are also understood to have shown interest. Tottenham’s interest would make sense given their need for greater attacking depth. However, any attempt to take Suarez away from Lisbon would require a significant financial commitment.

Sporting signed the striker from Almería in July 2025 for an initial €22.16 million, with a further €5.26 million potentially payable in bonuses. He subsequently signed a contract running until June 2030 containing an €80 million release clause.

Sporting therefore have little incentive to negotiate below that figure. Any club wanting to avoid a prolonged negotiation would effectively have to meet the clause, while Almeria would also receive 10% of any future capital gain under the original agreement.

Tottenham must decide what kind of striker they want

Suarez is an intriguing option because his record suggests he is far more than a player enjoying a brief scoring run. Producing heavily in both domestic football and the Champions League indicates that he has already demonstrated an ability to influence matches at different levels.

For Tottenham, though, the €80 million price tag changes the equation completely. At 28, Suarez would represent a major immediate investment rather than a long-term development project. The club would therefore need confidence that his goals could translate directly into the Premier League, particularly amid Dominic Solanke’s struggles since arriving from Bournemouth.

Newcastle United may have an equally compelling case for pursuing Suarez. The Magpies have increasingly needed greater reliability in the final third, particularly from a striker capable of occupying centre-backs and converting the chances created by their aggressive wide play. Suarez’s movement could complement Newcastle’s intensity, allowing their wingers and midfield runners to attack the spaces he creates.

There is also a tactical question. His value would be greatest if Tottenham can consistently create situations where he can attack the box rather than asking him to become the entire attacking system.

Spurs should explore the opportunity, but only if the recruitment team sees Suarez as a genuine first-choice striker rather than simply an expensive addition to the squad. Newcastle’s presence could make the race even more interesting if either club decides the Colombian’s recent numbers justify such a substantial outlay.