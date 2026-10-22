Barcelona, Real Madrid closely monitoring Johan Manzambi

Some players need months to adjust to the Premier League but Johan Manzambi appears determined to make that process considerably shorter, with his explosive beginning at Aston Villa already attracting attention from two of Spain’s biggest clubs.

Former Villa scout Bryan King told Football Insider that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are monitoring the 21-year-old after an outstanding opening spell in England. Manzambi arrived from Freiburg for just over £50 million during the summer and has wasted little time demonstrating why Villa were willing to make such a substantial investment. His latest contribution came against Newcastle United, where his third goal for the club secured a 1-0 victory.

Manzambi already turning heads across Europe

Six appearances have produced three goals and two assists for Manzambi, an impressive return for a midfielder adapting to a new league and a new tactical environment. His reputation had already risen during the World Cup, where he made four appearances for Switzerland, starting twice and recording three goals and two assists. That international exposure helped establish him as one of Europe’s more intriguing young midfielders.

Aston Villa were able to take advantage of Newcastle’s hesitation to secure £50 million his signature, but they now have a different problem: keeping bigger clubs away from their latest acquisition. Manzambi signed a contract running until 2031 and Villa are under no immediate pressure to negotiate. His performances could nevertheless encourage Barcelona and Real Madrid to continue gathering information, particularly if his development under Unai Emery continues at this pace.

Villa also have recent experience of turning outstanding recruitment into major financial gains. Morgan Rogers’ £117m transfer to Chelsea set a new club record, and Manzambi’s early impact will inevitably invite comparisons. Emery has already praised the midfielder’s attitude and desire to improve, stressing that he chose Villa because he believed the club could provide the right environment for his development.

Villa should enjoy the interest and not fear it

Barcelona and Real Madrid monitoring Manzambi is flattering, but Villa should have no reason to entertain a sale yet. Six games are enough to generate excitement, not enough to establish his long-term ceiling. What makes his start particularly encouraging is that the goals and assists are not his only selling point. Manzambi brings energy into midfield, makes aggressive runs beyond the forwards and appears comfortable taking responsibility in possession. That gives Emery plenty to work with.

The bigger test will come when opponents begin specifically targeting him. Can he maintain his influence when teams deny him space? Can he reproduce his international form over an entire Premier League season? Villa should therefore focus on development rather than valuation. If Manzambi becomes a genuine star under Emery, the club may eventually face an enormous offer from Madrid or Barcelona. Until then, keeping him at Villa Park is far more valuable than cashing in early.