Manchester United increasingly unlikely to sign Giuliano Simeone in January

Manchester United’s search for reinforcements could lead them towards several different profiles, but Giuliano Simeone is increasingly looking like a difficult target for the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, United have identified the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid winger as a player of interest, yet sources have indicated that securing his signature midway through the season would be difficult.

The Argentine international has become an important part of Diego Simeone’s plans, and his father is understood to be counting on him for the remainder of the campaign. That makes a winter approach particularly complicated, especially with Atletico competing on multiple fronts.

Giuliano Simeone interest faces a major obstacle

Giuliano Simeone’s development has made him an attractive proposition for Premier League clubs. His energy, direct running and willingness to work without the ball give him the versatility to operate across the forward line rather than simply functioning as a conventional striker.

For Manchester United, however, the timing may be wrong as Michael Carrick’s immediate concern is his defence. The club are assessing options at both full-back positions while also considering another centre-back, with Roma’s Wesley already emerging as a leading target.

That defensive overhaul is expected to take priority over further attacking additions. Manchester United therefore face two separate obstacles with Simeone. Atletico’s reluctance to lose him and their own need to allocate resources elsewhere.

The Argentine’s relationship with his manager adds another layer. Diego Simeone knows exactly what his son can offer and has continued to trust him, making Atletico less likely to entertain a mid-season departure unless an exceptionally attractive proposal arrives. Manchester United could revisit the situation later, but a January move appears increasingly difficult.

Manchester United should resist forcing this deal

There is plenty to like about Simeone, but Manchester United should probably resist the temptation to spend heavily on another attacking player when their defence is clearly the more pressing problem. Simeone’s intensity would suit the Premier League, and his ability to press, carry the ball and attack space could eventually make him an effective option at Old Trafford.

However, signing him in January would only make sense if Manchester United had already addressed their defensive weaknesses. There is also a danger in buying simply because a player is available or highly rated. Simeone is developing well at Atletico Madrid, but the Red Devils need players capable of immediately solving specific problems rather than adding another intriguing attacking option to an already evolving squad.

If Atletico Madrid refuse to negotiate sensibly, United should walk away and return for Simeone later. Their priority should be building a defence capable of supporting Carrick’s wider project, not adding another piece to the attack.