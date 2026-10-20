Newcastle United worried about Joe Willock amid Besiktas links

Newcastle United are concerned about the future of their midfield star Joe Willock amid interest from Besiktas.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United’s contract talks with Joe Willock have stalled, with Besiktas still keen on signing the midfielder ahead of next summer. The 27-year-old has an opportunity to sign a January pre-contract that could reshape his future.

With his current contract due to expire next summer, Willock could negotiate a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club starting in January. Sources indicate that the possibility of agreeing a deal with the Turkish side is firmly on the midfielder’s radar, potentially allowing him to arrange a move six months before his Newcastle contract expires.

The situation leaves Newcastle facing a dilemma: secure Willock to a new deal or risk losing him without compensation. Besiktas remain keen on signing the former Arsenal midfielder after coming close to signing him during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United worried about losing Willock for free

Their previous interest suggests they could return if Willock becomes available to negotiate. The Turkish Super Lig giants see him as a Premier League-proven midfield star who can raise the level of their team and give their manager greater tactical flexibility with his versatility.

Willock has enjoyed a positive start to the campaign after initially appearing unlikely to play a major role. He has scored three goals in nine appearances across all competitions, accumulating 557 minutes. Manager Matthias Jaissle has shown considerable faith in the midfielder, starting him in five of Newcastle’s opening seven Premier League matches, helping him re-establish himself as a useful option.

Newcastle signed Willock from Arsenal in 2021 for £20 million. Since arriving at St. James’ Park, he has made 191 appearances and contributed to 33 goals, offering the squad experience and attacking threat from midfield.

Yet the lack of progress in contract discussions leaves Newcastle with a difficult choice. The Tyneside club must either secure Willock to a new deal or prepare to lose him on a free transfer, a prospect that concerns a squad already facing midfield depth questions. With the January transfer window fast approaching, the Tyneside club may have to sell in January or accept his summer departure without a fee.