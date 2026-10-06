Joe Willock increasingly likely to leave Newcastle United, Besiktas best-placed for deal.

Besiktas are emerging as the leading contenders to sign Joe Willock, with Football Insider claiming that the Turkish club remain determined to bring the Newcastle United midfielder to Istanbul. Besiktas had two bids rejected during the summer, but their pursuit has not ended, while Willock’s contract situation means Newcastle must now decide whether to offer him a new deal or risk losing him next year.

The 27-year-old has also enjoyed a significant revival under Matthias Jaissle, making his situation considerably more complicated.

Besiktas refuse to give up on Willock

Besiktas were serious about signing Willock in the summer, with their second proposal understood to have been worth around £17million. Newcastle rejected both offers because Jaissle wanted to retain the midfielder following the departures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

That decision has since proved valuable as Willock has become an important member of Jaissle’s squad and has scored three goals in seven appearances this season. Yet his contract expires next June, leaving the Magpies facing a difficult call.

Newcastle intend to hold talks with Willock to understand whether he wants to remain on Tyneside. Besiktas president Serdal Adali, meanwhile, has made no secret of his determination to complete the deal. He has even revealed that Willock and his family were flown to Istanbul as the Turkish club attempted to convince him to make the move. Adali has publicly insisted that Besiktas will sign the midfielder in 2027.

Willock still has a decision to make

The biggest obstacle for Besiktas may ultimately be Willock himself as the former Arsenal midfielder has indicated that he is happy at Newcastle and believes Jaissle has given his career a fresh lease of life. He joined Newcastle initially on loan from Arsenal in January 2021 before making the move permanent for £20 million and has now become one of the club’s longest-serving players.

His comments suggest he is not desperate to leave but Besiktas have a significant advantage if Newcastle fail to agree a new contract. Willock could sign a pre-contract agreement in January before moving to Turkey in the summer, while Newcastle would receive nothing. For that reason, the coming negotiations could determine whether Besiktas’ confidence becomes reality or Newcastle manage to convince one of their experienced players to stay.

This is a much more difficult decision for Newcastle than it appeared to be in the summer as selling Willock for £17million would have looked reasonable with his contract situation in mind, but his resurgence under Jaissle has changed the equation. He is now providing exactly what Newcastle need: experience, energy and goals from midfield, while also helping younger players adapt to a changing squad.

Besiktas clearly believe they can tempt him away, and the president’s public confidence only adds to the saga. But Willock’s own comments should not be ignored. He sounds genuinely happy at Newcastle and excited by Jaissle’s influence. If the club can offer him a contract that reflects his importance, keeping him could be far more valuable than taking a modest January fee. If they cannot, Besiktas may eventually get their man.