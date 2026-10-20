Emiliano Buendia closing in on signing new Aston Villa contract

Emiliano Buendia is increasingly likely to extend his stay at Aston Villa.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa are closing in on a new contract for Emiliano Buendia after making positive progress in negotiations with the Argentine playmaker.

The Argentine star had joined the club from Norwich City in 2021 for £33 million. The 29-year-old is currently in the final year of his existing agreement, but Villa are keen to ensure his remarkable resurgence is rewarded with fresh terms.

The proposed deal would reportedly keep Buendia at Villa Park until the end of the 2028/29 season. It is a significant turnaround for a player whose future at the club looked extremely uncertain little more than a year ago.

Buendia has transformed his Aston Villa future

Buendia’s recent form has made the decision considerably easier for Aston Villa. After falling down the pecking order in 2025, he has gradually rebuilt Emery’s trust and is now one of the manager’s most dependable attacking options.

His contribution in Europe has been particularly memorable as Buendia scored a stunning goal as Villa defeated Freiburg in Istanbul to win the Europa League, ending the club’s long wait for a major trophy. He has also developed a habit of producing against Tottenham Hotspur and his spectacular effort in Villa’s recent 3-2 victory was his third goal in as many appearances at Spurs’ stadium.

The contrast with his situation last summer could hardly be greater. Buendia had fallen so far out of favour that Villa were reportedly prepared to consider moving him across the city to Birmingham. Instead, he remained, worked his way back into contention and has now become an important part of Emery’s plans. The manager has previously praised the player’s determination to rediscover his best form, and his performances suggest that faith has been rewarded.

A deserved second chance at Villa Park

Extending Buendia’s contract is one of the easiest decisions Villa could make as his story is not simply about a talented player finding form again; it is about a footballer who appeared to have reached the end of his Villa career and managed to completely change the narrative.

There is also a practical reason for Villa to move quickly as creative players capable of producing moments of genuine quality are difficult to replace, particularly when they already understand Emery’s system and the demands of Premier League and European football. His presence means Emery does not have to rely on the same group of forwards every week, which becomes increasingly important as the club balances domestic and European commitments.

At nearly 30, Buendia is unlikely to represent a major long-term investment in the traditional sense but Villa do not necessarily need this deal to be one. If he continues producing decisive moments and remains fit, keeping an experienced, trusted creator until 2029 looks far more sensible than allowing him to walk away just as he has rediscovered his best level.