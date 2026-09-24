Emiliano Buendia opens contract talks with Aston Villa

Emiliano Buendia’s remarkable revival at Aston Villa is now set to be rewarded with a new contract, with talks over an extended stay at Villa Park already underway.

The Argentine playmaker has forced his way back into Unai Emery’s plans after previously finding himself on the fringes of the squad, and his performances throughout 2026 have now prompted Villa to act.

Buendia’s current contract expires in June 2027, although Aston Villa hold an option to extend it by another 12 months. Nevertheless, the club are keen to avoid allowing one of their most influential attacking players to enter the final year of his deal without greater clarity over his future. He was signed from Norwich City for £33 million in 2021.

Aston Villa keen to secure Buendia’s long-term future

Buendia’s turnaround has been one of the more notable stories at Villa Park. The 29-year-old was barely involved in Emery’s plans during the summer of 2025 and was even offered to city rivals Birmingham City. A player who appeared to have fallen out of favour has since worked his way back into the manager’s thinking and become one of Villa’s most trusted attacking options.

His form has been particularly impressive in 2026, scoring a spectacular goal as Aston Villa defeated Freiburg in Istanbul to lift the Europa League last May, securing the club’s first major trophy since 1996. He has continued to deliver important moments this season, including another outstanding finish during Villa’s 3-2 victory over Tottenham before the international break.

That goal was his third in as many appearances at Tottenham’s stadium, underlining the confidence he has regained in front of goal. For a player who appeared to have little future at the club just over a year ago, the transformation has been significant.

Emery has been rewarded for his faith

Emery has previously spoken highly of Buendia’s mentality and determination to recover his best form. The Aston Villa boss praised the Argentine’s work after the club decided to keep him, highlighting the effort he had put into rebuilding his career and expressing confidence that the player could eventually produce the numbers expected of him.

According to The Daily Mail, that faith is now being repaid as Buendia’s ability to operate between the lines, create opportunities and contribute goals has given Emery another experienced option in the final third. His technical quality also offers Villa a different attacking dimension when compared with their more direct options. The club therefore appear keen to make sure his resurgence is followed by a longer-term commitment.

The contract talks represent a significant change in Buendia’s position as just last summer, his future appeared uncertain and a move across Birmingham was even considered. Now Villa are discussing fresh terms with a player who has become increasingly important to Emery’s plans. The club’s decision also reflects the importance of retaining players who have already demonstrated that they can perform at the highest level for Villa.

With his existing deal running until 2027 and an additional extension option available, there is no immediate contractual crisis. However, opening discussions now gives both sides the opportunity to establish a longer-term arrangement while Buendia is enjoying arguably his strongest period since joining the club.

There was a point when his future looked almost certain to lie elsewhere, yet patience, hard work and a renewed opportunity under Emery have completely changed the picture. His recent performances suggest he is no longer simply fighting for a place in the squad. He has become a player Emery trusts in important matches, and that naturally changes the conversation around his contract.

For Villa, extending Buendia would provide continuity in an attacking group that has increasingly benefited from his creativity and experience. For the player, it would represent the clearest indication yet that his difficult period at the club is firmly behind him. The next step will be turning the initial discussions into a formal agreement, but the fact that negotiations have already begun underlines just how dramatically Buendia’s fortunes have changed.