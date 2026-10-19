Tottenham run rule over Younes Ebnoutalib

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to assess Younes Ebnoutalib as the Eintracht Frankfurt forward enjoys a sensational start to the Bundesliga season.

As per TEAMtalk, Spurs scouts were present at Deutsche Bank Park on Friday as the 23-year-old scored the only goal in Frankfurt’s 1-0 victory over Cologne. The trip also gave Tottenham an opportunity to monitor Mikey Moore, who is spending the season on loan at Cologne, but it was Ebnoutalib who provided the decisive moment.

His latest contribution takes him to five Bundesliga goals this season and eight goal contributions in seven games, a run that has rapidly elevated his profile across Germany and beyond.

Ebnoutalib continues to make his case in Germany

The goal against Cologne was another example of Ebnoutalib’s growing influence. Frankfurt were involved in a tightly contested encounter, but the forward remained a threat before eventually finding the breakthrough just over 10 minutes from full-time.

Tottenham have been tracking the German forward for some time and this was not simply a case of one impressive performance attracting their attention. Instead, the latest scouting mission allowed the club to assess whether his development is continuing at the expected rate.

Ebnoutalib’s emergence has also earned him recognition with Germany, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly among those impressed by his progress. That growing competition could become significant if Tottenham eventually decide to turn their interest into a concrete approach.

Can Ebnoutalib be a game-changer for Tottenham?

From Tottenham’s perspective, Ebnoutalib is an intriguing profile because he appears capable of combining physical presence with the movement and finishing required at the highest level. At 23, he is also young enough to develop further without necessarily being viewed purely as a long-term project. That could make him particularly appealing if Spurs decide they need greater depth or a different profile in their forward line.

As things stand, Tottenham should continue watching rather than rush into a deal. Eight goal contributions from seven games is an eye-catching return, but the real test will be whether Ebnoutalib can sustain that output once Bundesliga defenders adapt to him. The encouraging part is that he is already producing in decisive moments. Scoring the winner against Cologne, rather than simply padding his statistics in comfortable victories, suggests there may be more substance behind the numbers.

For Spurs, that makes the coming months particularly important and if Ebnoutalib maintains his current trajectory, his price and competition for his signature are likely to rise together. Tottenham may therefore eventually have to decide whether to act early or risk watching another promising Bundesliga attacker become significantly harder to sign.