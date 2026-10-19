Manchester United working on signing replacement for Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United are already assessing potential replacements for Lisandro Martinez.

Uncertainty continues to grow over the Argentine defender’s future at Old Trafford as per Football Insider.

The 28-year-old has endured a difficult opening to the season, with inconsistent performances adding to concerns over his long-term role. Those doubts have now been intensified by his recent criticism of the club hierarchy, with United putting any discussions over an improved contract on hold.

Martinez’s current deal has less than a year remaining, leaving the club facing an important decision. Rather than waiting until his contract situation becomes more pressing, United’s recruitment department have begun conducting due diligence on alternative centre-backs. The Argentine star joined the club in 2022 for £57m from Ajax Amsterdam.

Martinez’s uncertainty adds to United’s defensive overhaul

Michael Carrick is already expected to make significant changes to his defensive options after United’s back line struggled for consistency. Martinez has remained involved despite those problems, starting the 1-1 draw against Leeds United. However, several costly errors this season have increased the scrutiny surrounding his position.

His performances against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Ipswich have particularly contributed to concerns within the club. With United lacking convincing alternatives, Martinez has continued to receive opportunities, but that could change if the recruitment team identify a suitable replacement.

His relationship with the hierarchy has also become a major subplot. Following the defeat to Atletico Madrid, Martinez criticised the club’s lack of investment and questioned whether the squad had received sufficient backing and that intervention has reportedly left United reconsidering their previous plans for his future.

United should consider a clean break

As things stand, this could be the right moment for Manchester United to move on from Martinez if they can find the correct replacement. His qualities are clear, but a rebuilding project cannot afford to carry players whose performances are becoming increasingly difficult to trust.

The bigger issue is not simply Martinez’s recent mistakes as United need a centre-back capable of becoming a dependable reference point for the entire defence. If the recruitment department identifies someone with greater consistency, physical authority and availability, keeping Martinez simply because of his reputation would make little sense.

There is also a financial argument and with his contract running down, United risk losing an expensive asset without receiving a meaningful transfer fee. Moving him on while there is still interest could give Carrick both a fresh defensive option and greater flexibility within the squad.

That does not necessarily mean Martinez’s time at Old Trafford is already over and a strong run of performances could change the picture quickly. But with his contract situation unresolved and replacements already being assessed, the pressure is now firmly on Martinez to prove that he should remain part of United’s next defensive cycle.