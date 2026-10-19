Bournemouth poised to demand more than £100 million for Alex Scott.

Bournemouth are preparing to place a huge valuation on Alex Scott as interest in the 23-year-old continues to grow.

Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring his situation, as per a report by Football Insider.

Scott has developed into one of Bournemouth’s most important players since arriving from Bristol City, earning recognition from England manager Thomas Tuchel in the process. His recent international breakthrough could now have a direct impact on his club future, with Bournemouth increasingly confident that they can command a premium for their midfielder.

The Cherries are under no immediate pressure to sell, with Scott contracted at the Vitality Stadium until 2028. That gives the club a strong negotiating position ahead of January, when any potential suitors could find themselves facing a fee of more than £100 million.

Liverpool and Chelsea face difficult negotiations

Liverpool’s interest comes as they continue to assess options for the centre of their midfield, while Chelsea have already demonstrated their desire to strengthen in the position. Scott’s emergence with England has only increased his profile. The midfielder made his senior debut during the latest international break and went on to collect two caps, giving him valuable experience at the highest level.

That development could make a January transfer particularly difficult as Bournemouth are unlikely to welcome approaches midway through the season, especially with Scott’s importance to the team and multiple Premier League clubs monitoring him.

The midfielder’s contract situation could become more significant next summer, however. With his current deal running until 2028, Bournemouth will want to avoid allowing his value to diminish as the expiry date approaches. A failure to agree an extension could therefore encourage Liverpool, Chelsea and other interested clubs to test the Cherries’ resolve.

Bournemouth could have the final say

From Bournemouth’s perspective, the growing competition for Scott is their biggest advantage. Liverpool and Chelsea are not expected to be the only clubs interested, meaning the club could potentially create a bidding war if the midfielder becomes available.

Scott is becoming a player Bournemouth should be extremely reluctant to sell cheaply. His Premier League experience, versatility and growing international profile make him an attractive proposition, but a £100m-plus valuation would put enormous pressure on any interested club to justify the investment.

For Liverpool, the question is whether Scott represents enough of an upgrade to warrant such an extraordinary fee and Chelsea face a similar calculation given the number of midfield options already at their disposal.

The more interesting possibility may be that Bournemouth simply wait until next summer. Another strong season and further England appearances could push Scott’s value even higher, while giving the Cherries more time to negotiate a new contract. If Bournemouth can extend his deal, they retain control. If they cannot, next summer could become the moment when Liverpool and Chelsea finally test just how serious that £100m valuation really is.