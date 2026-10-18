Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Yuito Suzuki, leading chase

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 24-year-old Japanese international Yuito Suzuki from SC Freiburg next year.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, AC Milan and Real Sociedad are also interested in Yuito Suzuki, with both clubs closely monitoring his progress at SC Freiburg. All three teams are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a versatile central attacker, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old SC Freiburg forward.

Per Fussball News, AC Milan and Tottenham are the front-runners to sign the in-form attacker, and they are ready to submit bids worth around €35 ​​million with a base fee of €28-30 ​million and the remaining value in add-ons. However, Freiburg will demand around €45 ​​million to part ways with him.

Yuito Suzuki and his Bundesliga adventure

Yuito Suzuki has established himself as one of the most promising attackers in the Bundesliga since joining SC Freiburg from Brondby IF in July 2025. Despite being in and out of the starting lineup, he produced a decent tally of nine goals and seven assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, producing a goal contribution once every 184 minutes.

Suzuki’s productivity at the onset of the 2026/27 season has been impressive, as he has scored four goals in five Bundesliga outings, though he is currently sidelined with suspension. Meanwhile, the Japanese international has provoked interest from several well-known clubs with his exploits for Freiburg.

London calling?

Yuito Suzuki has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar for several years. The continued interest is logical, as a severe lack of productivity has held the North London club back in the last few seasons. Though Tottenham’s strikers lack the required productivity, their other attacking players have also underperformed in recent seasons, making Suzuki an attractive target.

Suzuki has proven goalscoring record, technical quality, versatility, and athleticism position him as a capable solution to the North London club’s attacking woes. Tottenham’s willingness to submit a bid worth €35 ​​million signals their seriousness to sign the SC Freiburg striker.

However, with the Bundesliga club demanding a higher sum to consider a sale, a deal remains contingent on whether talks between the two sides can bridge that gap. The presence of AC Milan and Real Sociedad in the race also complicates matters, and a move is no closer to materialising yet.