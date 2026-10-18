Jude Bellingham wants future Premier League move, remains committed to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have secured Jude Bellingham’s long-term future with a new contract, but he remains open to a potential Premier League move later in his career.

Jude Bellingham has agreed a lucrative new contract with Real Madrid, extending his deal until 2031, and the England international remains committed to the club despite reportedly retaining long-term ambitions to play in the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk, the 23-year-old has finalised an agreement to extend his existing deal by two years, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2031. The new contract is worth close to €30 million, including bonuses, and places him behind only Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid’s wage hierarchy.

The agreement represents a significant commitment from both parties, with Madrid determined to keep one of the leading talents of his generation at the heart of their long-term plans.

Bellingham had attracted lucrative interest from Saudi Arabia. However, his representatives made it clear to intermediaries that the midfielder was not considering an immediate departure from the Spanish capital.

Despite the reported interest, Bellingham believes Madrid remains the best environment for his continued development and for pursuing his ambitions at the highest level. The Englishman’s new deal reflects that commitment while providing a substantial financial reward.

The midfielder’s contract negotiations gathered momentum following the World Cup, with Real Madrid keen to secure his future. Los Blancos also secured Vinicius Junior’s renewal earlier this summer. David Alaba’s departure from the wage bill has helped Madrid make room for these major contractual commitments.

Jude Bellingham could eventually move to the Premier League

However, Bellingham’s long-term ambitions could eventually bring the Premier League into the picture. The England international has yet to feature in the English top flight, having moved from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund before joining Madrid in 2023.

Reportedly, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City have all been linked with the versatile midfielder in recent months. His technical quality, work rate and ability to influence matches in different attacking and midfield roles would suit any of those clubs.

Nevertheless, any Premier League pursuit appears unlikely to succeed in the immediate future. Bellingham is happy in Madrid, and his new contract gives the club considerable security over his services for the coming years.

For now, the English midfielder’s focus remains firmly on helping Real Madrid compete for major honours. His latest agreement makes clear that he has no intention of leaving the Bernabeu in the foreseeable future.