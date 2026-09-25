Jude Bellingham set to sign new Real Madrid contract, blow for Manchester City

Manchester City have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid star midfielder Jude Bellingham, as the English international is on the verge of signing a new deal.

Jude Bellingham is in talks on a new Real Madrid contract, negotiations that would block Manchester City’s pursuit of the former Borussia Dortmund star. According to Fichajes, the English international could put pen to paper on a new agreement in the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old’s current contract runs until 2029, but Real Madrid have consistently prioritised securing the future of Bellingham and have no intention of selling him. The final length of the new deal is yet to be determined, although the report suggests the contract could run until either 2030 or 2031.

Bellingham’s situation had attracted attention from several Premier League clubs during the summer. Manchester City were among the sides linked with a potential move, while Chelsea and Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on him. However, the renewal would lock in one of their key midfielders and remove any leverage for rival clubs.

Bellingham to continue in Real Madrid for years to come

Bellingham has continued to play an important role since the start of the season under Jose Mourinho. He has started every official match except the meeting with Elche and has registered three goals and three assists in eight appearances.

The England international has already made 148 appearances for Real Madrid, contributing towards 85 goals and helping the club win five trophies since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

For Manchester City, a new agreement would make any potential pursuit considerably more complicated. The Premier League club’s interest could therefore be forced to remain on hold unless circumstances change significantly.

While Enzo Maresca’s team already have Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki for the number ten role, pushing for Bellingham could still make sense as he is probably the best in that role and can also feature in a variety of other positions.

For now, though, the focus is on completing the final details of Bellingham’s renewal. The report suggests that the midfielder is on course to extend his Real Madrid stay within the coming weeks. If completed, the agreement would represent another clear commitment from both player and club, while making a potential return to England considerably harder to imagine in the immediate future.

While Real Madrid might be struggling to get the desired results in recent seasons, they are fully aware of Bellingham’s importance in their team and want to secure his future as quickly as possible.