Barcelona eyeing Martin Zubimendi as Frenkie de Jong replacement.

Barcelona are considering Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi as a potential long-term alternative to Frenkie de Jong.

Hansi Flick’s side are continuing to assess options for the heart of their midfield as per Fichajes. The 27-year-old has emerged as an interesting possibility because of his ability to control possession, dictate the tempo and provide defensive protection in front of the back four. However, there is currently no formal offer or active negotiation between Barcelona and Arsenal.

Zubimendi’s situation at the Emirates has nevertheless made him a player worth monitoring. After arriving from Real Sociedad for around €70 million in July 2025, the Spain international initially became an important part of Mikel Arteta’s midfield. His role has since diminished following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.

Zubimendi’s reduced role catches Barcelona’s attention

Zubimendi has played only 89 minutes across Arsenal’s opening six Premier League matches this season, a significant reduction from his involvement during his first campaign in England. That lack of football could eventually force the midfielder to consider his options, particularly if he remains behind other players in Arteta’s midfield hierarchy.

For Barcelona, his profile is particularly appealing as Zubimendi is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, maintaining his position and progressing possession through the centre of the pitch. Those qualities could make him a natural fit for Flick’s possession-based approach. However, bringing him back to Spain would not be straightforward. Zubimendi is contracted to Arsenal until June 2030, meaning the Gunners would be in a strong negotiating position if Barcelona eventually make their interest concrete.

De Jong’s situation provides another complication

Barcelona’s interest in midfield options comes against the backdrop of De Jong’s absence. The 29-year-old has yet to make an official appearance this season after suffering a knee problem during the 2026 World Cup. His recovery is progressing, but his prolonged absence has allowed Flick to explore alternative midfield combinations.

Rodri and Pedri have taken on greater responsibility, while Barcelona have also found ways to adapt without their long-serving Dutch midfielder. De Jong remains contracted until 2029, meaning Barcelona are not currently facing an immediate contractual decision. He will instead have to work his way back into Flick’s plans once fully fit.

Flick has even experimented with De Jong at centre-back during training, highlighting the different ways the manager could use him. Zubimendi’s potential availability therefore does not automatically mean Barcelona will make a move. Arsenal have invested heavily in the midfielder and would have little reason to sell cheaply, particularly with his contract running until 2030. Barcelona would also need to determine whether spending heavily on another midfielder is necessary once De Jong returns.

Zubimendi would make considerable sense from a purely footballing perspective. His positional discipline and ability to dictate play would give Barcelona a reliable option in front of the defence, while his familiarity with Spanish football would make adaptation relatively straightforward but this is far from being a transfer that Barcelona need to force.

De Jong’s return is the biggest factor and if the Dutchman recovers fully and re-establishes himself as a key part of Flick’s plans, Barcelona’s interest in Zubimendi may never progress beyond an idea. If De Jong struggles to regain his previous influence, however, the Arsenal midfielder could become a much more serious target.

For now, Barcelona are simply monitoring the situation, while Zubimendi’s lack of minutes at Arsenal gives the Catalan club a reason to keep watching closely.