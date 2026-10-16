Tarik Muharemovic could be compelled to leave Leeds United amid Arsenal, Liverpool links

Leeds United might struggle to hold onto Tarik Muharemovic as interest from Arsenal and Liverpool could turn his head.

Leeds United could face a battle to retain Tarik Muharemovic next summer, with Liverpool and Arsenal among the Premier League clubs monitoring the impressive centre-back. According to an update by Mick Brown on Football Insider, the 23-year-old could be tempted to leave Elland Road at the end of the season if Daniel Farke’s side fail to achieve their ambitions.

Muharemovic has made an impressive start to life at Leeds following his £34.1 million move from Sassuolo during the summer transfer window, establishing himself as an important part of the team’s plans.

Not only has he played the entire 90 minutes in each of their eight games, but he has even managed to contribute towards two goals. The Bosnian defender’s strong defensive performances have attracted interest from several leading clubs, but there are no immediate fears over Muharemovic’s future, with Leeds having no plans to sanction his departure in January.

The West Yorkshire club remain confident of keeping him in the short term and are hopeful of retaining his services long-term, though fears remain around his future. However, their ability to keep the defender could depend on their progress this season.

Leeds are targeting European qualification, and failure to reach that objective could make the prospect of joining a more established contender increasingly attractive to the Bosnian international.

Muharemovic could join a Premier League club

Liverpool brought in Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona following Ibrahima Konate’s departure. While they can make the move permanent, the club could look to recruit another high-quality defender for the future with Virgil van Dijk in the final phase of his career.

Muharemovic’s Premier League experience and composure would offer Liverpool immediate impact and a longer-term solution. Arsenal are also understood to be interested in the Leeds defender, although their situation is somewhat different.

The Gunners signed Ezri Konsa during the summer, and they do not need to recruit another centre-back. However, Muharemovic could offer depth and competition for places under Mikel Arteta. His age and performances could make him a worthwhile long-term investment.

For now, Leeds United remain determined to keep their defender and have no intention of entertaining January offers. However, interest from Liverpool and Arsenal could complicate their plans if the club fall short of their European ambitions.