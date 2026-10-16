Crystal Palace fearing that Walter Benitez could leave in January

Crystal Palace are fearful of losing second-choice goalkeeper Walter Benitez in the near future, with Dean Henderson considered the undisputed first choice.

According to Mick Brown on Football Insider, Crystal Palace are preparing for potential approaches for Walter Benitez, as the Eagles grow increasingly concerned about losing the experienced goalkeeper ahead of the January transfer window. With Henderson firmly established as the club[s first choice, Benitez could seek regular first-team opportunities, which may be limited at Selhurst Park.

Premier League clubs have tried to keep two high-quality goalkeepers in their squads. While many have succeeded in recent years, it can be difficult to retain both players, as the goalkeeper position differs significantly from most outfield roles, where two or more players can regularly compete for the same position.

In Crystal Palace’s case, the South London club beat off competition to sign Walter Benitez last year after he became a free agent following the expiry of his contract at PSV Eindhoven. The Argentine goalkeeper arrived at Selhurst Park hoping to challenge Dean Henderson for the starting position, but the battle has not gone as planned.

Henderson remains the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper at Selhurst Park, and Crystal Palace reportedly rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest during the summer. The Englishman has since signed a new contract with the club until 2030, further confirming his importance to the team.

Walter Benitez to leave Crystal Palace?

Henderson is currently injured, giving Benitez an opportunity to impress. The experienced goalkeeper has barely put a foot wrong during this period and has played in three Premier League matches while producing an impressive performance in the win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

He has also started back-to-back UEFA Europa League matches for the club, although Henderson’s return to fitness could bring an end to his run in the team. Pierre Sage will have a major decision to make regarding the two goalkeepers, but there is little doubt that the England international will regain his place once he is available again.

With Sage facing the difficult task of keeping both goalkeepers happy, Palace are fearful of losing Benitez ahead of the January transfer window. The report names River Plate as an interested club, while there are also suggestions of interest from France. Since joining on a free transfer, Benitez is under contract until 2028, meaning that should the Eagles sell him in January, they will expect a sizeable fee in return.