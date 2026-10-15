Tottenham open to January loan exit for Luca Williams-Barnett

Tottenham are preparing a January loan move for academy prospect Luca Williams-Barnett to fast-track his development amid interest from Bayern Munich.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are eager to develop Luca Williams-Barnett, with the teenager’s future a major topic of discussion behind the scenes. Luca Williams-Barnett is currently viewed as one of Tottenham’s top prospects for the future, with the club prioritising ways to support his development.

Luca Williams-Barnett is not receiving enough first-team opportunities at present, which has led to Tottenham considering a loan move ahead of the January transfer window. While several big clubs are reportedly keen to sign him permanently, Spurs are determined to retain Williams-Barnett and have rejected permanent departures at this stage.

Roberto De Zerbi gave him significant playing time against Sydney FC, Auckland FC, and MK Dons during pre-season. The teenager made his club debut last season in an EFL Cup third-round clash against Doncaster, while this term he has appeared in cup competitions against Charlton, coming on as a substitute on both occasions.

Tottenham’s retention strategy amid Bayern interest

Tottenham are aware of the growing market interest in the 18-year-old, but they have no plans to sell him. Recent reports have stated that Spurs are ready to offer Williams-Barnett a new contract amid links with Bayern Munich. Bayern’s pull as a European heavyweight presents a competitive threat to Tottenham’s retention plans. Spurs are keen to keep Williams-Barnett away from such interest and secure his long-term future.

Should Tottenham make a final decision on a potential loan exit ahead of January, several EFL clubs could line up moves for the 18-year-old prospect. A loan spell in the EFL would provide consistent senior minutes to accelerate his pathway, addressing the limited opportunities at Tottenham amid the club’s competitive demands.

At present, Tottenham appear undecided about the idea, with the decision likely to depend on how his development progresses in the months leading up to the winter transfer window.

Development pathway ahead

Given the struggles Spurs have endured since the start of the season, including their EFL Cup exit at the hands of Liverpool, opportunities for Roberto De Zerbi to give young talents such as Williams-Barnett meaningful minutes are limited.

Tottenham are not playing in Europe, so regular first-team experience will be scarce, reinforcing the case for a loan move. The club remain undecided, with any January departure contingent on Williams-Barnett’s progress over the coming weeks and Spurs’ own needs in the transfer window.