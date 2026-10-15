Newcastle United in transfer tussle to sign Juan Manuel Rengifo

Newcastle United are gearing up to battle multiple top clubs in pursuit of Colombian attacking sensation Juan Manuel Rengifo.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Juan Manuel Rengifo has attracted the attention of Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth, Brentford and Crystal Palace, with scouts from multiple clubs monitoring the 21-year-old, who has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Colombian football.

Rengifo has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Atletico Nacional, registering six goals and five assists in 18 league appearances. His attacking output, creativity and ability to influence games mark him as a key asset for the Medellin-based club, while his performances have attracted increasing attention from European recruiters.

The young midfielder’s progress has also earned recognition at international level. He recently received his first senior Colombia call-up and made an immediate impact on his debut, providing an assist in a 2-0 victory over Peru in Florida earlier this month.

His encouraging international debut has raised his profile across European clubs. Rengifo is increasingly viewed as a player who could move abroad within the next 12 months, with several sides already positioning themselves ahead of a potentially competitive transfer battle.

Newcastle United will have to battle hard to sign Rengifo

Newcastle United, having lost a lot of quality in the summer window, view Rengifo as a potential reinforcement. The young midfielder’s versatility would make him an intriguing option for Matthias Jaissle’s side, who have also shown interest in other midfielders, including Luka Sucic.

The 21-year-old can operate as a number ten or on either flank, offering flexibility across the attacking positions. His dribbling ability, creative instincts, and eye for goal could provide the Tyneside club with another dimension in the final third.

The Colombian international could represent a long-term solution in the number ten role, particularly given his age and potential for further development. However, the Magpies would face competition from Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth, Brentford and Crystal Palace, all of whom are understood to be monitoring his progress.

The Seagulls have built a reputation for identifying promising players in emerging markets, while Newcastle and their domestic rivals have continued expanding their scouting networks across South America.

Rengifo’s international debut for Colombia in October underlined his potential, and with no formal approach from any of the five clubs yet confirmed, the pursuit could accelerate in the January transfer window.