Bayern Munich rule out Malo Gusto move

German giants Bayern Munich have no intention of making a move to sign Chelsea full-back Malo Gusto.

Bayern Munich have ruled out a move for Chelsea defender Malo Gusto despite reports linking the Frenchman with a potential switch to the Bundesliga champions.

According to Christian Falk via CF Bayern Insider, Bayern have no immediate plans to pursue the 23-year-old, who has established himself as an important member of Chelsea’s first-team squad since arriving from Lyon in 2023 for €35 million.

Falk indicated that Gusto had previously featured on Bayern’s list of potential targets, but the situation has changed. After asking one of the club’s senior figures whether the Frenchman was currently being considered, the response suggested that a transfer was unlikely.

Falk also dismissed the rumours surrounding Bayern’s interest, explaining that the club have no reason to prioritise another right-back at this stage.

Bayern are not looking to sign another right-back

Bayern already have Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic available in that position, giving head coach Vincent Kompany sufficient options without requiring another significant investment. Both players are capable of fulfilling their responsibilities on the right side of defence, eliminating any need to recruit a specialist.

Laimer, in particular, has continued to demonstrate his value to the German giants. The Austrian produced an impressive performance against Viking on Tuesday night, winning a penalty and providing the assist for Luis Diaz’s opening goal.

Falk had previously suggested that Bayern would not pursue further recruitment at right-back, given the quality of their existing options. His latest comments regarding Gusto follow a similar line of thinking, with the club seemingly unwilling to spend heavily on a position that is already well covered.

Since joining the London club in 2023, he has made 141 appearances and contributed 21 goals. Primarily a right-back, the Frenchman can also operate as a wing-back and has the versatility to feature in defensive midfield when required.

His athleticism and ability to contribute in attacking areas would make him an attractive option for several leading European clubs. However, Bayern’s reported interest does not appear to have developed into a concrete pursuit.

Despite Gusto’s qualities, the Bundesliga side are unlikely to invest a significant fee to sign another right-sided defender when Laimer and Stanisic are already performing at the expected level.