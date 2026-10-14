Thiago Pitarch open to January loan exit from Real Madrid amid Fulham links

Fulham could have another opportunity to sign Thiago Pitarch in January, with the Real Madrid youngster now open to a temporary move away from the Santiago Bernabeu if his first-team opportunities remain limited.

According to AS via Sport Witness, the 19-year-old has not made a final decision over his future, but a loan move is increasingly being considered. The situation will largely depend on how Jose Mourinho manages him over the coming months.

Fulham made a serious attempt to sign Pitarch during the summer, with manager Alvaro Arbeloa pushing for the midfielder’s arrival. However, Mourinho personally blocked the move, believing the teenager could contribute to his squad and that stance could now be tested.

Mourinho faces a crucial decision over Thiago Pitarch

Pitarch’s immediate priority is to establish himself in Mourinho’s plans. The midfielder’s pre-season was disrupted by a knee injury, but he used the recent international break to demonstrate that he is ready to compete again.

The teenager accumulated 288 minutes across four matches for Real Madrid Castilla and Spain Under-20s, scoring for his country and impressing during a derby against Atletico Madrileno and that form has strengthened his case for first-team opportunities.

Mourinho has also yet to settle on a consistent midfield partnership, having experimented with his available options in the double pivot. Interestingly, Pitarch is one of the few midfielders he has not yet properly tested and that could change over the next few weeks.

If Mourinho gives him meaningful minutes, there may be little reason for either player or club to consider a January loan. If he remains largely on the bench, however, a temporary departure could become the most sensible solution.

Fulham could get another chance

A January loan would therefore represent a significant change in circumstances rather than a completely new transfer pursuit. For Fulham, Pitarch could provide additional creativity and technical quality in midfield, while regular Premier League football would offer the teenager precisely the kind of experience Real Madrid may feel he needs.

There is, however, one major complication, that is Arbeloa’s future. The Fulham manager was instrumental in pushing for Pitarch’s arrival during the summer. If the Spaniard is no longer in charge by January, the Cottagers’ interest may not carry the same weight.

Pitarch’s situation is one of those cases where the next two months could completely change the transfer picture. Real Madrid clearly believe there is enough talent there to justify keeping him around, but development ultimately depends on playing football.

Fulham would make considerable sense as a destination. The Premier League can be unforgiving for young midfielders, but a structured loan could give the 19-year-old midfielder the physical and tactical experience needed to return to Madrid a more complete player.

The biggest question is whether Mourinho gives him that opportunity himself. If he does, Fulham’s hopes could disappear before January. If he does not, the Cottagers may finally get the chance to finish the deal they were unable to complete in the summer.