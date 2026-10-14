Chelsea join race to sign Malik Jakupovic

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Philadelphia Union’s teenage forward Malik Jakupovic ahead of future transfer windows, and they face intense competition for his signature.

According to TEAMtalk, Jakupovic’s list of suitors continues to grow, with Chelsea ready to enter the high-profile race to sign the Philadelphia Union wonderkid. The Blues remain active in the market for young talents who are close to competing at the highest level, as they assess whether a move for the forward could be possible in the near future.

Chelsea, under their new ownership, have built a reputation for signing some of the best young talents from around the world. The club’s new approach emphasises building for the future and finding value in developing young players, either to strengthen their own squad or generate a profit in the transfer market.

They have been consistently involved in signing such players in recent years and continue to search for the best emerging prospects across the world. At present, their focus has turned towards a promising teenage talent at Philadelphia Union, with the Blues setting their sights on Malik Jakupovic.

There has been recent attention surrounding another Philadelphia Union wonderkid, Cavan Sullivan, who is attracting interest from clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, despite an agreement to join Manchester City in 2028. Similarly, Jakupovic is the latest player from the club’s academy to attract significant attention. The youngster is already becoming a regular for the MLS side, having made eight league appearances and 12 in all competitions.

Chelsea to accelerate Jakupovic chase

The Blues are not currently in talks or negotiations for Jakupovic, although they could advance to the next stage soon. For now, they are monitoring the player in much the same way they track other young talents around the world, as the 17-year-old American attacking sensation could possess the qualities needed to succeed at Stamford Bridge in the future.

Chelsea are not alone in the battle, with several European clubs also interested in Jakupovic, including Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, VfB Stuttgart, and AS Monaco are also reportedly monitoring the forward, which could make the competition difficult for Chelsea.

There is also the question of whether the 17-year-old American attacking sensation would consider moving across the Atlantic to further his career. He may prefer regular first-team football rather than competing at youth level, creating the possibility that he could choose one of the European clubs over Chelsea. However, Chelsea have an equally strong record when it comes to providing opportunities for young and emerging players.

Jakupovic will therefore have an important decision to make if he receives offers from several clubs. Chelsea’s reputation, resources and pathway to senior football could appeal to him, although Philadelphia Union are under no pressure to sell, with the teenager reportedly contracted until 2030.