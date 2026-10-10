Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United in transfer tussle to sign Alphonso Davies

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United could be part of a multi-club battle to sign Alphonso Davies, with Bayern Munich receptive to sizeable offers.

According to Fussball News, Bayern Munich could consider selling Alphonso Davies, potentially triggering a fierce battle for the Canadian’s signature. The Bavarian giants are reportedly willing to listen to offers in the region of €60-65 million, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool all named as potential suitors alongside several other clubs.

Alphonso Davies has endured a difficult couple of years, primarily because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out of action until the end of 2025. Even after returning, he has suffered several minor injury problems, which are often a consequence for players who have spent long periods away from competitive football.

The Canadian international has nevertheless made a strong start to the new season, providing three assists in four Bundesliga appearances. However, the arrival of Nathaniel Brown could cast doubt over Davies’s long-term prospects at the club. Bayern are reportedly considering a sale in the near future, with an asking price of at least €60-65 million, although they could open negotiations if a club offers around €50 million.

If that proves to be the case, Davies could spark a major battle for his signature. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all named as potential suitors in the report. Real Madrid are also mentioned as candidates, with the Spanish giants having monitored the Canadian speedster for several years, including before he agreed a new contract with Bayern.

Alphonso Davies to the Premier League?

Davies was linked with Liverpool and Manchester United earlier in the year, as both clubs are believed to be looking for a new left-back. The potential availability of the Bayern Munich wide man could significantly increase their interest, while the reported price may also be within reach given Davies’ standing in the market.

Liverpool could view him as a replacement for Kostas Tsimikas, while Davies would offer an upgrade on Milos Kerkez. Manchester United’s need for a top-level left-back is no secret amid Luke Shaw’s advancing years, and although they have several talented players on their shortlist, the club would not ignore the opportunity to sign Davies if he becomes available.

Arsenal’s interest is slightly different from that of their Premier League rivals, as they may be looking to add a different profile to the position. Mikel Arteta reportedly wanted Brown before his move to Bayern, and with Davies potentially available, the Gunners boss could consider targeting the Canadian for the left-back role if there is a clear requirement in that position.