Arsenal keen on signing Ryan Augusto, establish informal contacts

Arsenal have established informal contacts as they look to sign Red Bull Bragantino defensive sensation Ryan Augusto.

Arsenal are interested in signing Ryan Augusto, a right-back at Red Bull Bragantino, with informal contacts already established as the Gunners continue searching for promising young talent in Brazil.

According to a report by ESPN Brazil, the North London club have made initial enquiries about the 19-year-old, who recently earned promotion to Bragantino’s senior team. Arsenal are not the only club monitoring his development, with several other sides also holding positive opinions of the Brazilian prospect.

Augusto has made an encouraging start to life in senior football, recording eight first-team appearances and providing one assist since his promotion at the beginning of 2026. His progress has also attracted attention through his involvement with Brazil’s Under-20 national team throughout the year.

Why are Arsenal interested in Ryan Augusto?

The youngster could slot into Arsenal’s existing right-back pool as long-term cover for Jurrien Timber, providing developmental opportunity alongside established options. While Timber, who should soon sign a new contract with Arsenal, is likely to be their go-to choice at right-back for years, Ben White could end up leaving in the near future due to his persistent fitness issues. So, Augusto could help fill that void.

The Gunners’ interest reflects a recruitment strategy that has helped them identify emerging talents before they attract widespread attention. The club previously used a similar approach to sign Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano in 2019, shortly after the Brazilian forward turned 18.

At the time, Arsenal monitored Martinelli while he was still developing in the youth setup of a smaller Brazilian club, keeping negotiations relatively quiet to avoid competition from rival teams and secure his signature.

Augusto could fit into that long-term plan, benefiting from Arsenal’s proven track record of nurturing Brazilian talent. The club have reportedly been monitoring youngsters from around the age of 14, with particular attention now being paid to players born in 2008 and 2009 who are approaching eligibility for moves to England.

Arsenal’s development pathway could appeal to the youngster. The club typically develops promising recruits through Under-21 football before integrating them into senior competition, including domestic cup appearances when appropriate.

This approach allows the North London club to develop young players within their own system rather than routinely sending them out on loan, while preparing them to step into Mikel Arteta’s squad when required.

No formal agreement has been reported, and the initial contacts remain informal. Arsenal’s informal approach to Augusto reflects their methodical strategy of identifying Brazilian talent before wider competition intensifies.