Viktor Gyokeres not pushing for Arsenal departure amid exit links

Viktor Gyokeres continues to face an uncertain future at Arsenal after a slow start to the 2026/27 season.

According to Football Insider, Viktor Gyokeres has no intention of forcing his way out of Arsenal despite a difficult start to the season, with the Sweden international determined to fight for his place under Mikel Arteta.

The 28-year-old has started only two matches this term and has managed just 29 minutes of Premier League football. After a frustrating first season at the Emirates, Gyokeres has also found himself behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order, raising questions over his long-term prospects in north London and yet, despite the uncertainty surrounding his role, the striker is not looking for an escape route.

Gyokeres remains committed to proving he can succeed at Arsenal after the club invested £64million to bring him to the Emirates. His situation could also change quickly. Havertz has suffered an injury while on international duty with Germany, potentially giving Gyokeres an opportunity to reclaim his place in Arteta’s plans.

Gyokeres determined to prove his doubters wrong

Gyokeres’ continued goalscoring form for Sweden has made his lack of opportunities at Arsenal even more noticeable. He has scored in four consecutive matches for his country, demonstrating that his confidence in front of goal has not disappeared.

The Swede frontman wants to demonstrate that he can adapt and become an important part of Arsenal’s ambitions. That attitude could be particularly significant during the coming weeks, with an opening potentially appearing because of Havertz’s injury. However, the player’s determination does not necessarily mean Arsenal have reached the same conclusion about his future.

Arsenal to make a decision on Gyokeres?

Arsenal’s position remains considerably less certain and the Gunners could be prepared to listen to offers for Gyokeres when the January window opens, with doubts growing over whether he is the ideal fit for Arteta’s football. That creates an intriguing situation as Gyokeres wants to stay, but Arsenal could ultimately decide that a sizeable offer makes financial and sporting sense.

The striker scored 21 goals in 55 appearances last season, but his current lack of minutes has placed his position under scrutiny. Much could therefore depend on what happens once he gets another opportunity. There is a temptation to write Gyokeres off after a difficult spell at Arsenal, but that would be premature. The most interesting part of this story is not simply his lack of minutes; it is the contrast between his Arsenal form and what he continues to produce for Sweden.

The striker clearly still believes he can make the relationship with Arteta work. That matters. Players who have already decided they want out rarely speak about fighting for their place, whereas Gyokeres appears willing to accept the challenge. For Arsenal, though, the equation is more complicated. They spent £64million on a striker who was expected to solve their goalscoring problem, so patience will eventually have to be balanced against performance.

The immediate opportunity created by Havertz’s injury could be crucial. If Gyokeres takes it, scores goals and begins to look more comfortable within Arsenal’s structure, the conversation changes very quickly. If he struggles again, however, the January transfer window could become much more interesting but for now, the ball is firmly in Gyokeres’ court.