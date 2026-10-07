Chelsea ahead of Manchester United, Barcelona in Eduardo Conceicao race, stepping up interest

Chelsea are leading the race for Palmeiras teenager Eduardo Conceicao, with Manchester United and Barcelona also interested.

According to Caught Offside, Eduardo Conceicao is of particular interest to a host of top clubs across the Atlantic, with Chelsea now reportedly leading the race. Manchester United and Barcelona are also mentioned as suitors, although the Blues could have the edge owing to their recent relationship with the Brazilian club.

Palmeiras continues to produce some of the most prodigious talents in Brazil, as has been the case with several well-known names in European football at the moment. Endrick came through their system, as did Estevao Willian, with the pair now widely considered among the best young attacking talents on the continent.

Chelsea’s deal for Estevao was also a sign of the strong relations they have built with the Brazilian side, and that could come in handy as they pursue another prodigy from the club in Eduardo Conceicao. The 16-year-old Brazilian prodigy will only be able to move once he turns 18, which will happen in December 2027, meaning he could be set to leave Palmeiras in the January window of 2028.

There has also been interest from elsewhere, as Manchester United were reportedly keen earlier in the year. The same could be said of Barcelona’s interest in the 16-year-old Brazilian prodigy, as both clubs continue to keep close tabs on his situation moving forward.

Chelsea leading the chase?

Palmeiras are bracing for offers for the player, who is yet to feature for the first team. This could be another one of those cases where clubs invest in future potential, although the asking price could be higher than ever, with the report pointing towards a potential €100 million demand.

There will be room for negotiation, and Chelsea are currently leading the race for the player, according to the report. The Blues have been tracking Conceicao for some time, and it may feel like another example of their strategy of investing in a player before he has even proved himself at senior level, based largely on future potential.

Manchester United and Barcelona could still prove to be attractive destinations, although the financial side of any deal may be the reason Chelsea are ahead. It remains to be seen whether the Blues make an early move for the player, who is expected to arrive sometime in 2028, as Conceicao is already being compared with Neymar for his style of play.