Barcelona join Chelsea, Manchester United in Eduardo Conceicao race.

Barcelona have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in monitoring Palmeiras prodigy Eduardo Conceicao.

A report by Fichajes has revealed that the Catalan club have been tracking the 16-year-old Palmeiras midfielder during Brazil Under-17’s tournament in Nyon, Switzerland. Conceicao is regarded as one of the emerging talents in Brazilian football, but any European move remains some distance away.

The teenager is contracted to Palmeiras until January 2029 and has a reported €100 million release clause, giving the Brazilian club significant protection against an early approach. Barcelona’s interest is currently understood to be at the monitoring stage rather than involving negotiations.

Barcelona step up their scouting

Conceicao was born on December 7, 2009, and came through Palmeiras’s youth system before signing his first professional contract earlier this year. His performances for Brazil’s Under-17 side have now provided European scouts with another opportunity to assess him against international opposition.

He scored in Brazil’s 6-0 victory over Canada on September 24 and subsequently started the 3-1 defeat to Spain, playing 72 minutes. Those performances have only strengthened the attention surrounding the teenager.

Barcelona’s recruitment strategy has increasingly focused on identifying elite young talent before their valuations explode, although Conceicao’s contractual situation makes this particular pursuit considerably more complicated.

Chelsea and Manchester United also in the fray

Barcelona are not alone in tracking the midfielder, as Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with Conceicao during 2026, creating the prospect of a significant battle once he becomes eligible for a move to Europe.

The €100 million clause is clearly the headline figure, although previous reports have suggested Palmeiras could potentially consider a package worth around €50 million including bonuses. There is no indication, however, that such a proposal has been formally accepted or that negotiations are currently advanced.

That distinction matters. Conceicao is still only 16, meaning European clubs must think beyond his immediate performances and consider where he would develop best and for Barcelona, that could ultimately be the decisive factor.

Barcelona’s interest makes sense, but this is precisely the sort of deal the club should approach with patience. Conceicao has obvious promise, yet at 16, judging a player solely on performances at youth level can be dangerous. What stands out is that Barcelona are already watching him in an international environment, where the physical and tactical demands are higher.

Chelsea and Manchester United, meanwhile, can offer very different development pathways and may be prepared to make a more aggressive financial commitment. Barcelona’s advantage could be its reputation for developing technically gifted midfielders, but the €100 million clause changes the equation entirely.

If Palmeiras eventually lower their expectations, this could become a serious race. Until then, Barcelona should scout, build the relationship and resist overpaying for potential.