Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona in transfer tussle to sign Alberto Moleiro

Alberto Moleiro is emerging as one of the most sought-after attacking players ahead of the January 2027 transfer window.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Barcelona are all closely monitoring Villarreal playmaker Alberto Moleiro, according to a report by Hooligan Soccer.

The 23-year-old has continued to build on an impressive first season with Villarreal, with his versatility making him particularly attractive to Europe’s leading clubs. Moleiro can operate from the left wing or move centrally as an advanced playmaker, where his close control, vision and ability to find space between the lines have made him a consistent attacking threat.

His performances have now triggered serious interest across Europe, with Villarreal braced for a battle over his signature.

Barcelona lead the chase but Arsenal and Liverpool pose a challenge

Barcelona sporting director Deco is understood to be a major admirer of Moleiro and has reportedly placed the Spaniard high on the club’s attacking shortlist. The Catalan giants are believed to view him as a priority option, potentially even ahead of Nico Williams, as they look for another technically gifted attacker capable of operating in multiple positions.

Moleiro’s connection to Barcelona runs deeper than simply a transfer opportunity. The Spain Under-21 international reportedly grew up dreaming of representing the Catalan club and would give them priority should a formal proposal arrive. That could complicate matters for Arsenal and Liverpool, who are also keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Gunners have reportedly sent scouts to watch the playmaker and are considering offering him a route into the Premier League, while the Reds continue to assess his development and contractual position. Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also understood to be monitoring the situation.

Villarreal set asking price

Villarreal are in no rush to sell. Moleiro joined the club from Las Palmas in 2025 and remains under contract until 2030, giving the Spanish side considerable negotiating power. His former club are also understood to retain a sell-on interest, further strengthening Villarreal’s determination to secure a substantial return.

The club’s valuation is reportedly between €50 million and €60 million, meaning any interested party will need to make a significant financial commitment. Formal negotiations have yet to begin, but intermediaries are already working to establish the conditions for a potential January approach.

Moleiro is precisely the kind of player who can trigger a bidding war. He is young enough to develop further but already possesses the technical quality to contribute immediately, while his ability to play wide or centrally makes him tactically valuable.

Barcelona arguably have the biggest advantage because of the player’s personal preference, but that does not mean the deal will be straightforward. Their financial limitations could give Arsenal and Liverpool an opportunity to change the picture if either club is prepared to meet Villarreal’s demands.

For Arsenal, Moleiro would add another creative dimension to an already talented attack. Liverpool could see him as a long-term solution for their wide and attacking midfield options. Barcelona, meanwhile, would be getting a player whose style naturally fits their footballing identity.