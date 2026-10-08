Arsenal increasingly unlikely to sign Rio Ngumoha

Arsenal are unlikely to get their hands on teenage Liverpool attacking sensation Rio Ngumoha.

Rio Ngumoha is increasingly unlikely to join Arsenal, with the teenager happy at Anfield and Liverpool confident of securing his long-term future with a new deal, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Gunners were heavily linked with the 18-year-old during the summer transfer window, and Bayern Munich also showed interest, but neither destination is understood to massively appeal to Ngumoha at this stage.

Instead, the young winger wants to continue his development under Andoni Iraola and has made Arsenal’s hopes of luring him away from Anfield increasingly slim. Liverpool are working to reward Ngumoha’s rapid progress with a new contract.

His current deal is due to expire in 2028, but the club are confident that an agreement on an extension can be reached in the coming months. The teenager’s representatives are also keen for any new agreement to reflect his rapid rise and growing status within the first-team squad.

Ngumoha wants to continue at Anfield

There is optimism from all sides that negotiations will result in a long-term deal. On the back of his impressive rise over the last 12 months, the Reds now consider him an integral part of their long-term plans.

Ngumoha has quickly established himself as one of Liverpool’s most exciting young players. He made 19 Premier League appearances last season after breaking into the senior squad and became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer when he scored a stoppage-time winner against Newcastle United in August 2025.

The teenage attacking sensation has continued to receive opportunities this season, although he has started just one Premier League game so far. He has appeared in five matches across all competitions, racking up 232 minutes.

Overall, Ngumoha has made 35 senior appearances and contributed three goals, but his performances have continued to underline his potential. He is now a regular part of the senior England setup and already has three caps to his name, further highlighting how quickly his reputation has grown.

That pathway could prove decisive in Arsenal’s pursuit. They are looking at someone who can provide much-needed depth on the left flank. An ideal cover for Christos Tzolis, who has already made quite an impact from the left since joining them in the summer.

The North London club may admire Ngumoha’s talent, but the player believes Liverpool can offer him a clear route towards becoming an established first-team player. With the Merseyside club confident in reaching a new agreement, the Gunners’ window to pursue Ngumoha has effectively closed.