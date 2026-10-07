Everton planning to sign Aaron Ramsdale as Jordan Pickford successor

Everton are considering a January move for Aaron Ramsdale.

The Merseyside club are assessing their long-term goalkeeping options amid uncertainty over Jordan Pickford’s future, as per a report by Football Insider.

Aaron Ramsdale has found himself out of favour at Southampton after returning from a season-long loan at Newcastle United. The 28-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Championship club this season and is expected to be available when the January transfer window opens.

That situation has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, with Everton now emerging as a potential destination for a goalkeeper who could eventually succeed Pickford at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton view Ramsdale as potential Pickford successor

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Everton could make Ramsdale part of their succession planning, particularly with Pickford continuing to attract interest from elsewhere. Southampton signed him from Arsenal for £25 million in 2024.

Bayern Munich have previously been linked with the England international as they consider their long-term options following Manuel Neuer’s eventual departure. Although the Bundesliga champions have since distanced themselves from a move, interest from one of Europe’s biggest clubs could still present Everton with a difficult decision.

Pickford has been Everton’s undisputed first choice since arriving from Sunderland in 2017 and has missed only 11 Premier League games during that period. However, at 32, the Toffees must eventually consider life beyond their long-serving goalkeeper.

Ramsdale faces a difficult decision over Everton move

The biggest obstacle could be Ramsdale himself as a move to Everton would only make sense if the club can offer him a realistic route to regular football. If Pickford remains at the club, Ramsdale could find himself competing for a starting place against a goalkeeper who has rarely been displaced during his Everton career.

Brown acknowledged that it may not be ideal for Ramsdale to become Pickford’s understudy, but believes it could still represent an improvement on his current situation at Southampton. Everton could therefore explore the possibility of a deal while continuing to assess Pickford’s position.

Ramsdale’s previous Premier League experience makes him an attractive option, while his age profile means he could potentially become Everton’s long-term No.1 rather than simply providing short-term cover.

Everton’s interest in Ramsdale makes sense, but the timing of the move would be crucial. If Pickford stays, convincing Ramsdale to move to Merseyside simply to sit on the bench would be difficult. He needs regular football at this stage of his career, particularly if he wants to remain firmly in England’s international picture.

However, Everton should be thinking beyond the immediate situation. Pickford has been outstandingly reliable for the club, but he is now 32 and cannot be expected to remain their first-choice goalkeeper indefinitely. Ramsdale offers Premier League experience, proven quality and enough years ahead of him to become a genuine successor.

If Bayern Munich or another elite club eventually make a serious move for Pickford, Everton would be far better prepared if Ramsdale is already on their radar but the question is whether they act before that decision is forced upon them.