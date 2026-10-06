Fiorentina considering January move for Matteo Ruggeri

Fiorentina are considering making a move for Aston Villa full-back Matteo Ruggeri in the upcoming transfer window.

Fiorentina could consider a January move for Aston Villa defender Matteo Ruggeri as they look to add depth at left-back, with the Serie A club still unsure whether Fabiano Parisi can provide a dependable solution.

According to a report by Italian outlet Firenze Viola, Fiorentina could return to Ruggeri after previously showing interest in the defender during the summer transfer window. However, the 23-year-old ended up joining Aston Villa from Atletico Madrid for €25 million plus €1.5 million in potential add-ons.

Fiorentina currently have limited options on the left side of their defence. Summer signing Victor Valdepenas, who is naturally a central defender, has been deployed at left-back in the absence of Parisi and has done a decent job.

However, La Viola need to establish whether Parisi’s return can give them a reliable long-term option in the position. If his recovery does not solve their concerns, Ruggeri could once again emerge as a target when the transfer window reopens.

Fiorentina will find it difficult to strike a deal with Aston Villa

The Italian defender’s situation at Aston Villa could make a January deal difficult, though. Ruggeri has started the season on the bench in each of Villa’s last four games and has remained an unused substitute twice, but that does not necessarily mean the club are ready to consider his departure.

Aston Villa invested heavily to sign him and handed him a long-term contract, while Unai Emery still considers him an important part of his squad. The Premier League side are therefore unlikely to simply open the door for a January exit, particularly after only a few months at Villa Park.

Ruggeri has so far made just 113 minutes of Premier League appearances, but his opportunities could increase as the season progresses. If he begins to establish himself under Emery, convincing both Villa and the player to consider a return to Serie A could become even harder for Fiorentina.

From the player’s perspective, a move back to Italy would also depend on his role. If he starts receiving regular minutes in England, Ruggeri may have little reason to leave a club competing at a higher level.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, will have to make the most of their financial backing as they look to strengthen the squad. With the season offering little room for error, resolving the left-back situation could become an important priority.

For now, Ruggeri is only a potential option rather than an active January target, but Fiorentina’s decision could depend heavily on how Parisi performs after returning from injury and whether Valdepenas can continue filling in effectively.