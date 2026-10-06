Everton retain interest in Teun Koopmeiners, Juventus open to January exit

Everton remain keen on acquiring the services of Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners ahead of the winter transfer window.

Everton have retained interest in Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, with the Italian club reportedly open to allowing the 28-year-old to leave during the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Everton have continued to monitor Koopmeiners after being heavily linked with him during the summer. Juventus are understood to be willing to consider offers for the midfielder, either on a permanent basis or on loan, while Koopmeiners himself is also open to leaving Turin.

The Dutchman has struggled to establish himself since joining Juventus from Atalanta in 2024. The Serie A giants paid £46 million for his services, but it hasn’t quite worked out. He has managed just 131 minutes of league football so far this season.

His current situation makes a January exit very likely, and Everton are the ones who continue to keep tabs on him. The Toffees are keen to add quality and experience to their squad this winter.

The Merseyside club already have several options in the position, with James Garner, Harrison Armstrong and Hayden Hackney all impressing at the start of the season. Christian Norgaard is also approaching a return from injury, further strengthening the club’s options in the middle of the pitch.

Why Everton could bet on Koopmeiners

However, Koopmeiners’ experience could still make him an attractive addition. The midfielder has made more than 160 Serie A appearances and has featured 24 times in the Champions League, giving him a level of experience that could benefit Everton as they look to compete at the top end of the Premier League.

In his final season at Atalanta (2023-24), he registered 22 goal involvements across all competitions despite playing in deeper roles. That attacking output highlights the qualities Koopmeiners could bring to Everton if he can rediscover his best form.

His ability to contribute goals and create chances from midfield would give Moyes another option while also increasing competition for places. The situation surrounding James Garner could also make the move more interesting.

Rival clubs are reportedly showing growing interest in Garner, and adding an experienced player such as Koopmeiners could provide greater depth should his future become uncertain.

For Juventus, moving Koopmeiners on could represent an opportunity to cut their losses on a player who has not lived up to expectations.