Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool running rule over Peyton Miller

USMNT and New England Revolution teenage full-back Peyton Miller is already attracting considerable Premier League interest ahead of future windows.

According to TEAMtalk, Peyton Miller is the latest MLS name to emerge on the radar of Premier League clubs. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool have all kept tabs on the teenager’s performances, particularly after he made his USMNT debut.

There have been a few headline-making debutants in the USMNT squad during the current international break, as teenagers Peyton Miller and Cavan Sullivan made their bows for the national side. The latter is already in the news for his reported links with Real Madrid and Barcelona, while he has a long-standing agreement to join Manchester City in 2028.

However, shifting the focus to the other star, Miller, the teenage left-back has shone for New England Revolution. He made his senior club debut in 2024 and has since become a key part of the team, playing 26 and 24 games in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

The decision for USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino to hand the 18-year-old American prodigy his debut was linked to his mature displays. As he debuted in the 4-1 win over Peru, there were already a host of clubs keeping a close eye on his situation, including three top-tier Premier League sides.

Premier League sides watching Peyton Miller

As the teenager made his debut against Peru, observers from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool had their attention fixed on Miller. There is the possibility of approaching New England Revolution over a future move, although the MLS outfit are under no pressure to sell and are not considering an exit at this stage.

Liverpool’s interest comes from their objective to add a new left back for the future, to provide competition for Milos Kerkez, as Kostas Tsimikas’ long-term future is under considerable doubt. The Reds could be looking at Miller as a potential option to develop in the role in the mould of how Andoni Iraola wants his left back to be and compete with the Hungarian for a starting berth.

Arsenal have Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie as their left-back options, although there’s a feeling Mikel Arteta would want someone to develop into that role long term. As for Chelsea, they did sign Pep Chavarria as a replacement for Marc Cucurella in the summer, although going by their policy of signing younger stars, someone like Miller could be viewed as a long-term prospect for the left-back position.

A move to the Premier League could tempt any player, and Miller is no different, as New England Revolution may come under pressure to keep the teenager for the long term. At the moment, those clubs are simply monitoring his situation and performances, as a future move remains a possibility.