Giorgi Mamardashvili could push for Liverpool exit if Alisson Becker stays

Georgian shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili could push for an exit if Alisson Becker continues at Liverpool.

Giorgi Mamardashvili could push for a Liverpool exit next summer if Alisson Becker remains the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, according to Fichajes.

Mamardashvili could consider his options at the end of the season if Alisson extends his stay and continues to occupy the starting role. Liverpool signed the 26-year-old from Valencia for an initial £25 million in 2024, with the goalkeeper spending another season on loan at Mestalla before moving to England.

The plan was for Mamardashvili to eventually succeed Alisson, but that transition has yet to begin. The Georgian is under contract until 2031, yet he has made only one official appearance this season.

Andoni Iraola has made his preference clear by continuing to select Alisson in the Premier League. Mamardashvili’s only appearance came in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham.

The situation is not entirely new. During his first season at Liverpool, he made 21 appearances when Alisson was unavailable through injury, but regular Premier League football has remained difficult to secure, and another season as understudy could force the Georgian to look elsewhere.

Alisson’s future will decide Mamardashvili’s fate

Alisson’s future could therefore determine what happens next. Liverpool extended Alisson’s contract to June 2027 following Juventus’ interest during the summer. There is currently no agreement for another extension, but the Brazilian remains an important part of Iraola’s plans and has even been named among the club’s vice-captains.

At 34, Alisson’s future is becoming an important issue for Liverpool. If he leaves in 2027, Mamardashvili could finally get the opportunity he was signed to take. If Alisson instead agrees to another contract extension, however, the 26-year-old may feel that waiting for his chance is no longer worthwhile.

Juventus and Inter Milan represent alternative destinations; both clubs have monitored Mamardashvili in the past. Liverpool are under no immediate pressure to sell because Mamardashvili’s contract runs until 2031.

His market value is estimated at around €30 million, while he reportedly earns approximately £4.4 million per season. A loan could also be considered if Liverpool want to keep control of his long-term future while allowing him to play regularly elsewhere.

The coming months will be crucial. If Alisson remains Liverpool’s undisputed starter and extends his contract, Mamardashvili could push for a move in 2027.