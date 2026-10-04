Newcastle United open to Joe Willock sale amid Besiktas links

Newcastle United could consider selling Joe Willock as a new contract may not be offered, while Besiktas remain interested.

According to a report by Football Insider, Newcastle United could open the door to selling Joe Willock ahead of the January transfer window, which might represent their final chance to secure a decent fee for the English midfielder. Despite talk of a new deal, the club may not offer him one, as Besiktas could return for the midfielder after failing to land him in the summer.

Joe Willock has been a decent enough investment as far as Newcastle United are concerned, with the player featuring in 189 games across all competitions since his £20 million move from Arsenal in 2021. However, the Englishman has not been able to nail down a permanent starting role in the team, and that might continue under new boss Matthias Jaissle.

So far, he has played five times, including three starts in the Premier League, under the new manager, and Newcastle United are now considering a mid-season sale. Willock’s current deal expires in the summer of 2027, which may make the January transfer window the final possible opportunity for the club to cash in on the midfielder.

What next for Joe Willock?

Earlier in the summer, Besiktas showed interest in Willock, who reportedly had an agreement on personal terms with the Black Eagles. However, a move never materialised, as Newcastle United rejected an offer from the Turkish outfit, who never returned again.

However, Besiktas maintain an interest in the midfielder and could make another move ahead of the January window. Earlier reports had stated that Newcastle United might consider offering a new deal to keep Willock, but the Football Insider story insists the club are now unlikely to table fresh terms for the English midfielder.

Despite being in a good vein of form for Newcastle United this season, there is a likelihood that the club might consider cashing in on Willock in January. This should excite Besiktas, although other teams might also enter the mix for the midfielder, as his time at St. James’ Park is likely to come to a close, and he has been a good enough servant for the club since 2021.