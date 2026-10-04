Barcelona set to face Premier League battle in Tarik Muharemovic chase

Barcelona will face stiff competition from Premier League clubs in their pursuit of Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic.

Tarik Muharemovic has attracted strong interest from Barcelona and several Premier League clubs, who have placed the Leeds United defender on their transfer shortlists, according to a report by Football Insider.

Muharemovic joined Leeds United from Sassuolo for around £34 million in the summer after an impressive campaign in Serie A. The 23-year-old has quickly justified the club’s investment, becoming an important part of Daniel Farke’s back three and making an excellent start to life in the Premier League.

The Bosnian defender’s performances have already attracted attention from bigger clubs, with interest expected to increase if he maintains his current level throughout the season. Muharemovic was named Leeds United’s Player of the Month for August and also collected the Player of the Match award against Crystal Palace in their final game prior to the break.

On the international stage, Muharemovic played the full 90 minutes in Bosnia’s 0-0 away draw against Poland before scoring in their 4-2 victory over Romania. Apart from the goal, he also made 17 defensive contributions, the most of any player on the pitch. He completed 36 passes and won all three of his aerial duels, further highlighting the qualities that have made him such an attractive prospect.

Why Barcelona could move for Muharemovic

Barcelona have also been linked with the defender in recent weeks and could have good reason to consider a move. The Catalan giants did not replace Inigo Martinez after his departure in 2025, while they loaned Ronald Araujo out this summer.

Although La Masia graduates have helped cover those departures, the club could still benefit from adding more quality and competition in central defence. At 23, Muharemovic offers Barcelona both immediate cover and long-term development potential, qualities increasingly rare in the current market.

His versatility and physical qualities have already allowed him to adapt quickly to English football, while his performances for Bosnia suggest that he is capable of handling pressure at international level. Muharemovic has made seven appearances for Leeds this season and has contributed to two goals, underlining his influence at both ends of the pitch.

A January move appears unlikely, given Leeds United’s recent investment in the defender. The bigger battle could emerge next summer, with Barcelona and ambitious Premier League clubs circling if Muharemovic’s form persists through the season.