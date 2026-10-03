Como demanding €50 million to sell Lucas Da Cunha

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United have learned the price they must pay to sign Lucas Da Cunha.

Hooligan Soccer has reported that Como have set an asking price of around €50 million for captain Lucas Da Cunha, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United and several other Premier League clubs monitoring the French midfielder. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise in Italy, culminating in his senior France debut during the recent 1-0 victory over Belgium.

Da Cunha’s rapid development has transformed his market value. Como signed him from Nice for roughly $825,000 in January 2023 while still in Serie B, and he has since become an important figure in the club’s rise and a leader within the dressing room.

Como have little reason to sell their captain

Como moved quickly to protect their investment by handing Da Cunha a new five-year contract this summer, keeping him tied to the club until 2031. That agreement gives the Serie A side considerable leverage. They are under no immediate pressure to sell and can afford to wait for a proposal that matches their valuation.

That figure currently sits around €50 million, although Como’s position could become even stronger if Da Cunha continues to establish himself with France. The midfielder’s versatility is a major part of his appeal. He can operate centrally, contribute during transitions and carry the ball forward, while his passing range and willingness to press make him an increasingly complete midfield option.

Chelsea are among the clubs conducting particularly detailed assessments, while Liverpool and Newcastle have also maintained interest. Manchester United, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Brighton have previously made contact with his representatives. Interest is not restricted to England. Atalanta, Napoli, and AS Roma have also explored the possibility of signing the France international, although Como have so far resisted those approaches.

Chelsea, Liverpool face extensive competition

Chelsea’s interest is understandable given their continued focus on recruiting players who can develop into long-term first-team assets. Da Cunha’s recent international breakthrough has only increased his appeal. Liverpool, meanwhile, could view his ability to operate in multiple midfield roles as particularly useful, while Newcastle may appreciate the physical intensity he brings to the centre of the pitch.

For now, though, Como hold the stronger negotiating position, as Da Cunha is under contract until 2031, wears the captain’s armband and has just entered the France setup. The Frenchman’s story is becoming one of those transfer situations where the numbers can change remarkably quickly.

Como paid very little for him, but his development, leadership role and France debut have completely altered the conversation. At €50 million, clubs are no longer buying an intriguing Serie A prospect; they are paying for a player who has already demonstrated that he can handle responsibility at a high level.

That makes the decision particularly interesting for Chelsea and Liverpool. Both clubs can offer a bigger stage, but Como can offer something equally valuable: guaranteed importance. If Da Cunha continues progressing with France, €50 million may eventually look less like an inflated demand and more like the starting point of a much bigger negotiation.