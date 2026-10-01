Liverpool line up double move for Antoine Semenyo, Marc Guehi

Liverpool are plotting double raid on Manchester City for Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi after the bombshell of a financial verdict.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool would be well placed to pursue Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi if Manchester City’s guilty verdict over financial breaches eventually leads to their exit from the Premier League.

Both Semenyo and Guehi joined City in January 2026, only to become targets of renewed interest from Anfield should the club’s legal position deteriorate. City were found guilty of 114 financial charges following an independent commission’s investigation into alleged breaches between 2009 and 2018.

However, the club continue to deny wrongdoing and are preparing an appeal, with the possibility of taking their case further. A relegation punishment would nevertheless create significant uncertainty around the futures of City’s leading players, including two January 2026 arrivals.

Semenyo joined Manchester City from Bournemouth in a deal worth £62.5 million earlier this year, while Guehi arrived from Crystal Palace for approximately £20 million in the same transfer window. Both had previously been high on Liverpool’s recruitment list.

Liverpool could raid Manchester City for key duo

Liverpool came extremely close to signing Guehi in the summer of 2025, but the deal collapsed on deadline day. The England international subsequently remained at Crystal Palace before making the switch to City.

The Reds certainly need more quality in the heart of the defence following Ibrahima Konate’s departure and the uncertainty around the long-term future of their skipper Virgil van Dijk. Since joining City, Semenyo has become a key attacking option, with 34 appearances and 19 goal contributions; Guehi has featured in 27 matches, contributing five goals.

The former Bournemouth winger can play on either flank or through the middle and had already attracted attention from Manchester United, Tottenham, and Arsenal before his move to City. The forward’s versatility and output make him a target for multiple elite clubs, a position Liverpool’s current manager Andoni Iraola understands well, having worked with Semenyo during his time at Bournemouth and overseen his rapid development there.

Iraola could look to use his strong relationship with the 26-year-old to bring him to Anfield. The Reds are still looking for a Mohamed Salah replacement, and Semenyo can certainly help fill that void.

A potential fire sale at Manchester City would therefore create competition for both players. However, Liverpool’s previous interest and established relationships could give them a reason to move quickly if the opportunity arises. For now, City are expected to fight the charges with no final sporting punishment announced. But if relegation becomes the eventual outcome, Liverpool could move to sign both players.