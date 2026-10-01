Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City vying for Breno Sales

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are all keen on acquiring the services of Brazilian defensive sensation Breno Sales.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are keen on Vasco da Gama’s 16-year-old defender Breno Sales. According to Gustavo Tutinha, Vasco have already rejected a €10 million offer for Sales, underlining the club’s determination to keep hold of one of their most highly rated academy products.

Sales is a left-footed centre-back who has developed through several positions during his young career, initially playing as a forward before moving to left-back and eventually settling in central defence.

Despite being only 16, Sales has already been playing regularly above his age group. He featured extensively for Vasco’s Under-20 side this season and has also established himself within Brazil’s youth national teams.

The teenager was part of the Vasco squad that won the Under-17 Copa do Brasil in 2025 before helping the club secure the Under-20 Brasileirao title in 2026. His performances against older players have further strengthened his reputation as one of the brightest young defenders emerging from Brazil.

Sales has also represented Brazil at Under-17 level and started for the national side during the South American Championship. He is expected to feature when Brazil compete at the Under-17 World Cup in November, providing another opportunity to showcase his qualities to clubs across Europe.

Premier League trio will find it difficult to strike a deal

His rapid development has attracted significant interest from English clubs. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are understood to be particularly keen on securing his signature, although none of the clubs can immediately bring him to the Premier League.

FIFA regulations prevent English clubs from signing overseas players below the age of 18, meaning a pre-contract agreement could be the most realistic route for the Premier League trio. Nevertheless, all three clubs have rich history of recruiting the world’s best young prospects, with Chelsea, in particular, active in the South American market.

Sales will turn 17 in November and already has a professional contract with Vasco that reportedly runs until the end of 2028. That puts the Brazilian club in a strong negotiating position, particularly after rejecting the €10 million proposal.

Vasco’s current financial stability has also allowed them to take a firmer approach to developing and selling young players. On the back of the club’s new structure, they are no longer subject to the same pressure to sell academy products simply to balance the books.