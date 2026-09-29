Crystal Palace concerns around Pierre Sage revealed amid exit links

Crystal Palace have no immediate intention of sacking Pierre Sage despite the pressure surrounding the Frenchman.

As per Football Inside, the decision-makers at Crystal Palace believe dismissing Pierre Sage now could be a rash decision. Palace’s hierarchy remain satisfied with his work and are prepared to give him time to adapt to English football. That patience comes despite a difficult opening to the Premier League campaign, with the club believing Sage’s position should be judged in the wider context of a turbulent summer.

Crystal Palace refuse to panic over Pierre Sage’s difficult start

There is a feeling inside Selhurst Park that the international break arrived at an unfortunate moment for Sage. Before the pause, Palace had lost only one of their previous five matches in all competitions and had recorded three clean sheets during that run. The signs of improvement were beginning to emerge just as the season’s early concerns were threatening to dominate the conversation.

Sage is also experiencing English football for the first time. His previous managerial experience came in France, meaning Palace expected an adjustment period when appointing him in 2026. The board therefore have little appetite for making a decision based purely on the opening weeks while there are also circumstances outside the manager’s direct control.

Palace looking at the bigger picture

Palace endured significant squad disruption during the summer, losing important players including Maxence Lacroix and Daniel Munoz. Replacing them has not been straightforward either, with the club operating within financial limitations while its American ownership group continues efforts to sell the club.

That instability inevitably affects a new manager trying to establish his ideas. Sage must also manage reported dissatisfaction involving Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr. Keeping the dressing room together could prove just as important as tactical improvements over the coming months.

Palace would be taking a considerable gamble by abandoning Sage before he has had a proper opportunity to build something. That does not mean his position should be protected indefinitely, but the circumstances surrounding his appointment matter. He inherited a squad that had changed significantly, lost important players and entered a period of uncertainty away from the pitch.

Asking a manager unfamiliar with English football to immediately overcome all of that is a demanding proposition. There are encouraging signs, too. Three clean sheets in five games and only one defeat across that period suggest the team may already be finding some stability.

The bigger test will be whether Sage can turn those flashes into sustained performances. The Frenchman’s handling of Mateta and Sarr will be particularly important because dressing-room harmony can quickly become a managerial problem if it is allowed to deteriorate. For now, patience gives Sage the opportunity to prove whether Crystal Palace’s faith in him is justified.