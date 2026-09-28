PSG lining up 2027 move for Martin Zubimendi, price tag revealed

Martin Zubimendi has emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain, with Luis Enrique pushing for his signature.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, PSG are keeping tabs on Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of a potential move in 2027, reporting that the Gunners could consider offers in the region of €80 million.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular minutes in London this season, creating an intriguing situation for Luis Enrique, who knows the Spain international well and values his ability to control games from deep. For PSG, however, the price would make this a significant investment.

Zubimendi’s Arsenal situation is far from ideal

Zubimendi joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in 2025 for a reported fee of around £60 million and helped the club to a Premier League title during his first season. His involvement, though, has become increasingly limited and the midfielder finished last campaign on the bench for the Champions League final against PSG before entering in the 91st minute.

That pattern has continued into 2026/27. He has featured in Arsenal’s opening four Premier League matches but has accumulated only 63 minutes, while his Champions League involvement has amounted to nine minutes.

That lack of football is unlikely to be what Zubimendi expected when he moved to England. It also explains why PSG could be monitoring the situation rather than simply admiring the player from afar.

Why Luis Enrique could want the Spain international

Luis Enrique already knows exactly what Zubimendi can offer. The PSG midfield currently contains considerable quality, with Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, and Warren Zaire-Emery providing a range of technical and tactical options. Zubimendi would therefore not be arriving to fill an obvious emergency.

Instead, his appeal would lie in his control, positional discipline and ability to dictate play from the base of midfield. The complication is Arsenal as Zubimendi remains under contract until 2030, so there is no obvious contractual pressure on the Premier League club to sell but an €80 million valuation would consequently represent a serious test of PSG’s intentions.

This is an interesting transfer situation because Zubimendi’s quality is not really the question. The bigger issue is whether Arsenal can continue justifying a major investment in a player who is struggling to establish himself as a regular starter. If his role remains limited throughout the season, PSG could have a genuine opening.

Luis Enrique would understand the midfielder’s strengths and could give him a system built around his ability to receive possession, dictate tempo and protect the defence. But PSG already have an excellent midfield, so paying €80 million would require Zubimendi to become more than another squad option.

For Arsenal, selling would only make sense if the player remains peripheral and the fee is substantial enough to fund another priority. There is still a long way to go before 2027, but his minutes over the next few months could determine whether this rumour becomes a serious transfer story.