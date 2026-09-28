Newcastle United plan for Joelinton revealed amid exit links

Newcastle United have no plans to part ways with Joelinton despite summer links with a move to Saudi Arabia.

A report by Football Insider has revealed that Joelinton is expected to take on an important leadership role at Newcastle United when he returns from injury.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined since mid-August with a muscle problem, but he is closing in on a return after the international break. Rather than preparing for an exit, Matthias Jaissle is counting on Joelinton’s experience as Newcastle continue to reshape their squad. Signed from Hoffenheim for £40 million in 2019, the Brazilian has emerged as a key player for the Magpies.

Joelinton’s importance extends beyond the pitch

Joelinton’s importance to Newcastle became particularly clear before the season had even begun. Jaissle named him vice-captain, with Dan Burn retaining the captaincy, even though the midfielder has yet to feature competitively under the German coach. That decision underlines the trust the manager already places in a player who has experienced Newcastle’s transformation from struggling Premier League side to European contender.

His absence has been noticeable, particularly after Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali both departed during the summer. Joelinton’s ability to operate in midfield or contribute from deeper positions gives Jaissle another tactical option. More importantly, he can provide guidance to a squad increasingly built around younger players. As things stand, Newcastle intend to keep him beyond January, despite the previous Saudi interest.

Newcastle’s new generation needs Joelinton

The Magpies are clearly attempting to balance potential with experience and that makes Joelinton’s role increasingly significant. He has already gone through several different versions of the Newcastle project and understands the expectations surrounding the club better than many of the younger players now arriving.

His return could therefore feel like a new signing for Jaissle, particularly if Newcastle are able to integrate him into a more prominent leadership role. The club’s stance also suggests that any January speculation should be treated cautiously. Joelinton is not simply another senior player approaching the end of his usefulness; Newcastle see him as part of the framework supporting their next phase.

Joelinton’s Newcastle story has changed dramatically. Once viewed primarily through the lens of his goalscoring struggles, he has developed into something arguably more valuable for the current squad: a physically imposing midfielder who understands the club, the league and the pressure that comes with playing for Newcastle.

That matters even more now. Jaissle is inheriting a squad with considerable young talent, and every ambitious team needs experienced players who can absorb pressure rather than simply add quality. Joelinton can do that and his versatility is another advantage, because it gives the manager room to alter his midfield without completely changing the team’s structure.

The Saudi links made sense from a financial perspective, but from Newcastle’s sporting perspective, keeping him around looks logical. His return could give Jaissle an experienced reference point at a time when the manager is trying to establish his own identity at St. James’ Park.