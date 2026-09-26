West Ham United targeting Dylan Lawlor move

West Ham United are keen on acquiring the services of Cardiff City defensive sensation Dylan Lawlor in 2027.

West Ham United are keeping tabs on Cardiff City defender Dylan Lawlor after the young centre-back emerged as a transfer target for the Hammers during the summer window.

According to Sebastien Vidal, West Ham were among the clubs monitoring Lawlor and wanted to sign him during the recently concluded transfer window. Cardiff ultimately managed to keep hold of their defender despite interest from several clubs, but the Hammers have not completely lost sight of him.

Lawlor could become a name to watch in the coming transfer windows, with West Ham potentially considering a move as early as January. The Hammers have a clear need for greater depth at centre-back.

Why West Ham could make a move for Lawlor?

Their defensive options are currently limited, with Morato joining from Nottingham Forest on loan while Maximilian Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos are the only other senior centre-backs in the squad.

That lack of depth means West Ham may look towards the Championship for a younger defender capable of providing immediate competition while also developing into a long-term first-team player.

Lawlor matches West Ham’s need for defensive depth and long-term development. The Welsh international was promoted to the club’s first team in the summer of 2025 and quickly established himself as an important member of the squad.

The 20-year-old made 32 league appearances during the 2025/26 campaign, playing a significant role as Cardiff secured promotion from the third tier. His performances have now earned him the opportunity to test himself in the Championship, where he will be hoping to continue his development against stronger opposition.

For Cardiff, retaining Lawlor through the summer was important given his growing importance to the squad. However, continued interest from Premier League clubs could make his future something to monitor over the next few transfer windows.

With Kilman and Mavropanos as the only other senior centre-backs in the squad, Lawlor could be given the opportunity to compete for minutes rather than being expected to immediately become a regular starter. At 20, Lawlor offers West Ham a long-term investment alongside short-term depth.

A January approach could depend on how Lawlor performs during the first half of the Championship season and whether West Ham decide that another centre-back is required.