Sunderland could be forced to sell Brian Brobbey in January

Tottenham have received a boost in their pursuit of Brian Brobbey, as Sunderland could be forced to sell him in January.

Tottenham and other top clubs seem quite keen on Brian Brobbey, with Sunderland potentially facing bids for the striker in January. According to a report by Football Insider, the Black Cats are aware that Brobbey’s form is attracting attention from bigger clubs and could face bids for the Dutch international during the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive spell on Wearside since joining Sunderland from Ajax for €20 million last year. He scored seven goals in 32 appearances during his first season in England and has established himself as a key attacking focal point.

The Dutchman’s hat-trick against Manchester City last weekend underlined the quality Brobbey possesses and provided a reminder of why several clubs are beginning to take notice.

Sunderland had no plans to sell the striker when interest emerged from Serie A towards the end of the summer transfer window. However, continued strong performances could make it increasingly difficult for the club to keep every suitor away in January.

Why Tottenham could make a move for Brobbey

While Tottenham are understood to admire Brobbey, several other Premier League sides are also tracking the striker. Spurs have struggled badly in front of goal during the opening weeks of the season, scoring just twice in their first five Premier League matches. That lack of attacking output could encourage them to explore the market for another striker in January.

Tottenham signed Omar Marmoush in the recently concluded window, but Brobbey offers a different attacking profile. The Dutch striker’s physical strength, hold-up play and ability to finish chances could give Spurs another way of attacking and provide competition/cover for the injury-prone Dominic Solanke.

Brobbey’s record at Ajax demonstrates that his current form is not simply a short-term development. He made 163 appearances and scored 56 goals with 24 assists for the Dutch giants.

The Dutchman’s ability to operate as a focal point could therefore make him an attractive option for clubs looking for a powerful centre-forward who can both bring teammates into play and provide a direct goalscoring threat.

Sunderland are likely to demand more than £50 million for Brobbey if they are forced to consider his departure. Such a fee would represent a significant profit on the €20 million they paid Ajax only around 18 months ago.